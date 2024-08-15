Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 vs. Syracuse

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (18-22, 64-50) vs. Rochester Plates (24-17, 62-52)

Thursday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Max Kranick (1-1, 3.26) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (7-5, 4.85)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings wrapped up their third-straight win and moved back to 10 games over .500 Wednesday afternoon, with an 11-2 win over Syracuse. Rochester's offense combined for 12 hits, led by five multi-hit performances and a homer from rehabbing DH JOEY GALLO ...on the mound, RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in a strong 5.0 innings in his 22nd start of the season and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM picked up his third win of the season...the Red Wings look to make it four-straight wins and take the first three games of the series tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against Syracuse RHP Max Kranick.

HOME COOKIN': The Red Wings offense picked up 12 hits and scored 11 runs last night...this is the fourth time in the last five games Rochester has logged double digit hits, and have scored double-digit runs in three of those contests...the Wings offense is hitting .305 (54-for-177) over that stretch, best among all International League teams...they also lead the IL with 40 runs scored, 39 RBI, a .401 on-base percentage, and are tied for the league-lead with eight home runs.

WELCOME TO MY HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE laced a pair of doubles and drove in three runs at the plate yesterday, he finished 2-for-5 while adding a pair of runs scored...House has connected on six extra-base hits (2 HR, 4 2B) in five games against Syracuse this season, and has collected seven hits in 21 at-bats (.333) in those games.

BREAKING THAD: RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in 5.0 full innings and did not allow an earned run yesterday, allowing five hits on one unearned run with three strikeouts and three walks...across his last five starts since 7/21 at Syracuse, Ward posts a 2.42 ERA (7 ER/26.0 IP) and has logged at least 5.0 innings in four of those five outings.

CREWS-ER: RF DYLAN CREWS has now scored a run in eight straight games for the Rochester Red Wings (8/7-8/14), after going 1-for-5 with a pair of runs last night...the LSU product is now slashing .289/.353/.600 with a .953 OPS across 11 games in August...his single pushed his hitting streak to five games, and he has launched three home runs and boasts a 1.127 OPS over that stretch...

Crews also owns a nine game on base streak dating back to 8/3.

PICO DE GALLO: DH JOEY GALLO launched his fifth home run in just his 15th game as a Red Wing in yesterday's contest, a two-run shot over the right-center field fence that gave Rochester a 7-2 lead in the seventh...he finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored and has turned in a multi-hit performance in two of his last three games...five home runs is Gallo's most at the Triple-A level since 2016 with Round Rock of the Pacific Coast League (25)...

In seven day games with Rochester this season, Gallo is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with three home runs, seven RBI and a .567 on-base percentage.

CLUFF LUCK: SS JACKSON CLUFF doubled for the ninth time this season in the seventh inning yesterday, and finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base...after turning in a pair of hits in Tuesday night's contest, this is the first time Cluff has turned in back-to-back multi-hit games since 5/25 and 5/26 in 2023 with Double-A Harrisburg...

He is now 15-for-15 in stolen base attempts this season, most of any Triple-A player without a caught stealing.

DON'T YOU DARREN: LF DARREN BAKER reached base three times yesterday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scored...he has now hit safely in six-straight games and eight of his last nine since 8/1, going 12-for-45 (.343) over that stretch...Baker leads the team with 108 hits this season, tied for the most among any Nationals Minor Leaguer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.