RailRiders Pound Bisons, 8-2
August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 8-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders have won three in a row and are 9-1 in their last ten games.
RailRider starting pitcher Edgar Barclay held the Bisons scoreless through the first three frames, but Buffalo plated a run across in the fourth when MLB veteran Joey Votto worked a bases-loaded walk for a 1-0 edge.
The Bisons scored another run in the fifth with an RBI double from Rafael Lantigua for a two-run advantage.
The RailRiders captured the lead in the bottom of the frame. Cam Eden led off with a walk and JC Escarra doubled him home. After Kevin Smith and Caleb Durbin earned free passes to load the bases, Yankees #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez launched an RBI single to the warning track to tie the game at two. A sacrifice fly from T.J. Rumfield put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up a run.
SWB extended the lead with a five-run eighth inning, sending eleven batters to the plate. Rumfield singled and Jahmai Jones extended his hitting streak to six games with a base hit that put runners in scoring position. Rumfield took home on a Greg Allen sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. After Cam Eden walked to put runners on the corners, Kevin Smith added an RBI single to give SWB a three-run advantage. Durbin and Dominguez legged out consecutive infield singles to make it 7-2. With the bases loaded, Rumfield was hit by a pitch plating Vivas to cap off the scoring.
Barclay pitched four innings, allowing one run on five hits. Alex Mauricio (W, 3-0) tossed 1.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit and striking out two. Phil Bickford threw 2.1 innings to hold the lead and Oddanier Mosqueda (S,4) struck out three in one and a third frames for the save. Trenton Wallace (L, 0-1) worked 4.2 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Buffalo Bisons Friday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 15, 2024
- RailRiders Pound Bisons, 8-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- A Pair of Big Innings the Difference in Bisons' 8-2 Loss Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Blanked by Redbirds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Fight Hard, But Knights Steal 3-2 Win with Late Base Hit - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Club Three Homers to Snag First Win at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Blanked by Storm Chasers 8-0 - Louisville Bats
- Kyle Tyler Wins Debut Start for IronPigs as Darick Hall Sets Franchise Record for Career RBI - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss at Rochester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Blank Bulls, Toss Third Shutout in Last Five Games - Nashville Sounds
- Nashville Squeaks Past Durham, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- August 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 20th to Sunday, August 25th - Syracuse Mets
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights August 20-25 - Louisville Bats
- "Rochester Plates" to Shine on ESPN's Sportscenter - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - August 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro Honored as 179th Face on the Barroom Floor - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Jostle Jumbo Shrimp in Penultimate Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Bats Come Alive En-Route to Third-Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Release 2025 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
- Chasers Even Series with 5-4 Win Over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Pound Bisons, 8-2
- SWB Game Notes - August 15
- RailRiders Top Bisons, 3-1
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 14
- RailRiders Down Bisons, 6-4