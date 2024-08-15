Jumbo Shrimp Blanked by Redbirds
August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 6-0 on Thursday by the Memphis Redbirds at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Redbirds (58-59, 20-22) opened up the scoring in the fourth inning when Ivan Herrera homered off Jumbo Shrimp (59-59, 21-19) starter Adam Mazur (0-1).
Nick Dunn led off the fifth with a solo shot. Gavin Collins followed with a double, and two batters later, Thomas Saggese launched a two-run shot to widen the gap to 4-0.
The score remained that way until the ninth. With one out, singled by Saggese, Koperniak and Herrera turned the carousel to plate a run. Luken Baker's sacrifice fly made it 6-0.
Gordon Graceffo (9-6) fired 6.0 shutout innings to earn the win for Memphis.
Jacksonville and Memphis meet in a doubleheader Friday beginning at 5:05 p.m. In the opener, RHP Darren McCaughan (5-3, 5.43 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Steven Matz (0-0, 1.69 ERA). RHP Xzavion Curry (2-6, 6.58 ERA) squares off with LHP Zack Thompson (2-2, 3.93 ERA) in the finale. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
On a Red Shirt Friday, fans who wear red can save $1 off their ticket or can donate that $1 to charity at the Miller Electric Box Office. On a Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite, fans can enjoy $2 12-oz. Miller Lite and $1 off craft beer at the Craft Cave. Friday's game is '90s Night presented by Boeing.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 15, 2024
- Chasers Shut out Louisville in 8-0 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Drop Sixth Straight, Fall 6-4 to Indians - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Lose Rain-Shortened Game to IronPigs, 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers' Offense Backs Anderson, Continues Scorching Stretch in 15-1 Wipeout Win Over Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Pound Bisons, 8-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- A Pair of Big Innings the Difference in Bisons' 8-2 Loss Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Blanked by Redbirds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Fight Hard, But Knights Steal 3-2 Win with Late Base Hit - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Club Three Homers to Snag First Win at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Blanked by Storm Chasers 8-0 - Louisville Bats
- Kyle Tyler Wins Debut Start for IronPigs as Darick Hall Sets Franchise Record for Career RBI - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss at Rochester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Blank Bulls, Toss Third Shutout in Last Five Games - Nashville Sounds
- Nashville Squeaks Past Durham, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- August 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 20th to Sunday, August 25th - Syracuse Mets
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights August 20-25 - Louisville Bats
- "Rochester Plates" to Shine on ESPN's Sportscenter - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - August 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro Honored as 179th Face on the Barroom Floor - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Jostle Jumbo Shrimp in Penultimate Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Bats Come Alive En-Route to Third-Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Release 2025 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
- Chasers Even Series with 5-4 Win Over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.