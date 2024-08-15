Jumbo Shrimp Blanked by Redbirds

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 6-0 on Thursday by the Memphis Redbirds at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Redbirds (58-59, 20-22) opened up the scoring in the fourth inning when Ivan Herrera homered off Jumbo Shrimp (59-59, 21-19) starter Adam Mazur (0-1).

Nick Dunn led off the fifth with a solo shot. Gavin Collins followed with a double, and two batters later, Thomas Saggese launched a two-run shot to widen the gap to 4-0.

The score remained that way until the ninth. With one out, singled by Saggese, Koperniak and Herrera turned the carousel to plate a run. Luken Baker's sacrifice fly made it 6-0.

Gordon Graceffo (9-6) fired 6.0 shutout innings to earn the win for Memphis.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet in a doubleheader Friday beginning at 5:05 p.m. In the opener, RHP Darren McCaughan (5-3, 5.43 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Steven Matz (0-0, 1.69 ERA). RHP Xzavion Curry (2-6, 6.58 ERA) squares off with LHP Zack Thompson (2-2, 3.93 ERA) in the finale. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

On a Red Shirt Friday, fans who wear red can save $1 off their ticket or can donate that $1 to charity at the Miller Electric Box Office. On a Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite, fans can enjoy $2 12-oz. Miller Lite and $1 off craft beer at the Craft Cave. Friday's game is '90s Night presented by Boeing.

