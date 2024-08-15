Sounds Blank Bulls, Toss Third Shutout in Last Five Games

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Durham, N.C. - After a tough loss in 12 innings last night, the Nashville Sounds (61-55, 23-18) needed a bounce-back victory and got one with a 1-0 triumph over the Durham Bulls (55-62, 19-23) on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Fresh off his Triple-A debut last week, Logan Henderson (1-1) was even better in his first road outing for the Sounds. The No. 10 prospect in the Brewers system (MLB Pipeline) gave up a leadoff double to Jake Mangum before setting into a rhythm. He had racked up six strikeouts through four innings and finished with eight on the night. Henderson allowed just three hits and did not allow a walk, firing 50 of his 71 pitches for strikes in six scoreless innings.

After Henderson's exit, fellow prospect Jacob Misiorowski followed and continued to baffle Triple-A batters. He retired all six batters faced while striking out three. The ball did not leave the infield with Misiorowski on the mound in the seventh and eighth innings. Nashville turned the ball over to Tyler Jay (S, 1) for the ninth, and the southpaw retired the Bulls in order for the win. Nashville pitchers retired each of the last 12 batters faced in the contest for the Sounds' sixth shutout of the season.

The pitching staff accomplished what they had to do for the win, as Nashville managed just one tally in the contest. Wes Clarke worked a leadoff walk by Durham starter Jacob Lopez (4-6) in the second, then moved to second base on Patrick Dorrian's groundout. With two gone, Freddy Zamora smashed a ball off the blue monster in left that plated Clarke for the only run. Zamora produced most of the pop, going 3-for-4 with a double.

The Sounds will try and even the series tomorrow night in North Carolina. Carlos Rodriguez (7-7, 4.75) gets the ball for Nashville. He'll be opposed by left-hander Tyler Alexander (1-4, 4.54). The first pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. central at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Through two Triple-A starts, Logan Henderson is 1-1 with a 0.90 ERA (10.0 IP/1 ER), 0.60 WHIP and .171 opponent batting average. He also becomes the first Sound since Robert Gasser (9/9/22 at Charlotte) to have a quality start in his second career start with Nashville.

Freddy Zamora has had three hits in back-to-back nights and has reached base safely in each of his last five games. Zamora is batting .467 (7-for-15) with five RBI, three walks and two runs scored since August 10.

Jacob Misiorowski (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) has allowed just one hit over his last three appearances (5.2 IP, 0 BB, 8 K).

After having just three shutouts through 111 games, the Sounds have shut out their opponents in three of their last five contests.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.