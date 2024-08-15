Red Wings Bats Come Alive En-Route to Third-Straight Win

The Rochester Red Wings wrapped up their third-straight win and moved back to 10 games over .500 Wednesday afternoon, with an 11-2 win over Syracuse. Rochester's offense combined for 12 hits, led by five multi-hit performances and a homer from rehabbing DH Joey Gallo. On the mound, RHP Thaddeus Ward turned in a strong 5.0 innings in his 22nd start of the season and RHP Amos Willingham picked up his third win of the season.

The Mets got things going in the top of the first inning with a walk from 2B Brett Baty. 3B Luke Ritter then reached on an error and CF Drew Gilbert was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs for RF Jackie Bradley Jr. On a 3-0 fastball, Bradley Jr. reached on an infield single that scored the game's first run and made it 1-0 Mets after one inning of play.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Red Wings got their first knock of the game on a leadoff single to right field from SS Jackson Cluff. Cluff then promptly swiped his 15th bag of the season and reached scoring position with no outs. After a tough nine-pitch at-bat, CF Jack Dunn walked and put runners on first and second with one out. LF Darren Baker dropped a single in front of the left fielder which scored Cluff and tied the game at one apiece.

Rochester jump-started the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff walk from Baker and a shot off the base of the left-center field wall from 3B Brady House. This was House's fifth double with Rochester and put two Red Wings in scoring position with nobody out. With the infield playing in Joey Gallo found the hole in between first and second scoring Baker for the Wings first lead of the ballgame, which made it 2-1. A wild pitch then brought in House for the Red Wings third run of the game.

Mets 3B Brett Baty tattooed his 14th Triple-A home run for Syracuse in the top of the seventh inning, a 439-foot shot that sailed over the right field wall. This made the score 3-2 Rochester heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Rochester tagged on four more in the bottom of the seventh kicked off by two infield singles from Jack Dunn and Darren Baker. This led to the Nationals No. 2 prospect Brady House's second extra-base hit of the day, dropping in down the line in left field that scored Dunn and Baker. Gallo came to the plate with two outs and clubbed his fifth home run for Rochester in just 15 games played, breaking the game open, 7-2. 1B Joey Meneses continued the two-out rally and was hit by a pitch, and 2B Trey Lipscomb followed up with a walk which brought up Jackson Cluff. The BYU product blooped his second hit of the day into center field which plated two more runs, as the lead ballooned to 9-2 Rochester after seven innings of play.

In the bottom of the eighth the Red Wings led off with back-to-back singles from Dunn and RF Dylan Crews. A bobble in right field advanced Dunn to third base with no outs. After a run-down led to an out and runners advancing to second and third with one out, House came to the plate seeking his third RBI of the game. He squibbed a ground ball to first that scored Crews, making the score 10-2 Red Wings. With two outs PH Carter Kieboom laced a single to center field for his 33rd RBI of the season and the Wings put up a crooked number for the third consecutive inning.

Rochester shut the door in the top of the ninth and Syracuse went down in order, as the Red Wings won their third straight with a final of 11-2.

Thaddeus Ward made his 22nd start of the season for the Red Wings Saturday night. The Florida native turned in 5.0 strong innings of work, allowed five hits, one unearned run, with three walks and three strikeouts. Amos Willingham relieved Ward in the sixth and delivered 1.0 inning and allowed one hit while striking out two. RHP Joan Adon picked up the next 2.0 innings and allowed two hits, one run, one walk, and struck out three. RHP Ty Tice came in to close the door for Rochester and tossed 1.0 inning and allowed one walk, and struck out one.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game Wednesday afternoon goes to 3B Brady House, who picked up two extra-base hits and drove in three runs at the plate this afternoon. He finished the contest 2-for-5 while adding a run scored. MLB's No. 69 overall prospect continues to rake during the day with the Red Wings, batting .323 (10-for-31) across seven games. House has connected on six extra-base hits (2 HR, 4 2B) in five games against Syracuse this season.

Rochester will look to take the first three of the series on Thursday night as RHP Spenser Watkins gets the ball first for Rochester against Syracuse RHP Max Kranick. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

