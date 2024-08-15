Hens Fight Hard, But Knights Steal 3-2 Win with Late Base Hit

The Mud Hens battled fiercely in a close 3-2 loss to the Knights at Truist Field tonight. With the series split so far, both teams came out eager to claim victory. The game kicked off at 7:06 PM, with both sides feeling each other out in a relatively calm first inning. The Mud Hens went down in order, and although the Knights managed to hit a double, they couldn't convert it into a run, leaving the first inning scoreless.

Ryan Kreidler stepped up in the top of the second inning, giving the Mud Hens their first hit of the game with a sharp grounder to left field. Anthony Bemboom had already drawn a walk, putting runners on first and second with only one out. However, the Mud Hens couldn't capitalize, as a pop fly and a groundout ended their scoring opportunity. The Knights, on the other hand, were quickly dispatched in their half of the inning with a 1-2-3 sequence, keeping the game locked in a scoreless tie.

As the game moved into the third inning, Ryan Vilade continued to push for an offensive breakthrough. He singled on a ground ball to left field, but once again, the Knights' defense proved impenetrable, keeping the Mud Hens off the board. Toledo's defense was just as effective, shutting down Charlotte in another scoreless inning, maintaining the deadlock.

The game remained tight through the fourth inning, with both teams showing strong defense and quick outs. It wasn't until the top of the fifth that the Mud Hens finally made a breakthrough. Drew Maggi worked a walk to put a runner on base, setting the stage for Vilade. With one powerful swing, Vilade sent a fly ball over the left field wall for a two-run homer, putting the Mud Hens on the scoreboard with a 2-0 lead. The Knights' offense remained silent in the bottom of the fifth, with a quick lineout, strikeout, and groundout bringing the inning to a close.

However, the Knights were not ready to roll over. In the bottom of the sixth, they mounted a comeback, starting with a single followed by a double to bring in their first run. Moments later, a fielding error by Andrew Navigato allowed the Knights to score their second run, tying the game at 2-2. The Mud Hens tried to respond in the seventh inning when Riley Unroe doubled on a line drive to center field, but the team couldn't bring him home, leaving him stranded at second.

The Mud Hens' defense shone in the bottom of the seventh with a slick 4-6-3 double play, with Navigato flipping the ball to Kreidler, who then fired it to Spencer Torkelson at first base to complete the play. The inning ended with another groundout, keeping the score tied.

The eighth and ninth innings were marked by strong pitching and defense on both sides, with neither team able to break the deadlock. As the game headed into extra innings for the second consecutive night, the tension was palpable.

In the top of the tenth inning, the Mud Hens had a chance to take the lead with Unroe starting on second base, but they couldn't bring him home. The Knights, sensing an opportunity, fought back in the bottom of the tenth. Devin Sweet, who took over the mound for the Mud Hens, managed to get a quick out, but the Knights capitalized on a single to center field, bringing in the winning run and walking off with a 3-2 victory.

Despite the tough loss, the Mud Hens showed resilience and grit throughout the game. They'll have another shot at the Knights tomorrow at 7:04 PM, determined to come out on top and continue their fight in this closely contested series.

Notables:

Ryan Vilade (2-5, 2RBI, HR)

