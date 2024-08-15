Redbirds Club Three Homers to Snag First Win at Jumbo Shrimp
August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 6-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Memphis jumped out to a 4-0 lead after five innings thanks to three home runs. Designated hitter Ivan Herrera hit a solo shot in the fourth to put the Redbirds in front. Third baseman Nick Dunn drilled a solo shot to lead off the fifth, his seventh home run of the season. Three batters later, shortstop Thomas Saggese smacked a two-run blast.
Saggese finished the night 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a home run. Herrera went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk. Catcher Gavin Collins went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (9-6) dominated Jacksonville in the victory. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowed three hits, walked two and struck out five. Riley O'Brien added another scoreless outing in relief, his ninth such outing in 11 appearances with Memphis this season and his fifth straight.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, August 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
