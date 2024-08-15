Nashville Squeaks Past Durham, 1-0

Durham, NC - Freddy Zamora doubled home the game's only run in the second inning to lift the Nashville Sounds past the Durham Bulls 1-0 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

Zamora drove home Wes Clarke from second base against Durham starter Jacob Lopez (L, 4-6). Lopez worked 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in the defeat.

Logan Henderson, pitching in his second career Triple-A game, tossed six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts to earn his first win.

The Bulls (19-23) managed just three hits in the game, but two were leadoff doubles. Jake Mangum doubled to open the first inning, but did not budge the remainder of the inning. In the sixth, CJ Hinojosa doubled, but also was stranded at second base.

The series' fourth game is Friday night at 6:35 PM ET with Tyler Alexander (1-4, 4.54) expected to start against Carlos Rodriguez (7-7, 4.75).

