Stripers' Offense Backs Anderson, Continues Scorching Stretch in 15-1 Wipeout Win Over Tides
August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Ian Anderson struck out a season-high seven batters and received a tidal wave of run support as five batters turned in multi-RBI games to launch the Gwinnett Stripers (21-21) to a 15-1 triumph over the Norfolk Tides (19-23) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett leads the series 3-0.
Decisive Plays: A two-RBI double by Andrew Velazquez featured in a four-run first inning for Gwinnett. In the third inning, the Stripers did one better with a five-run frame that saw an RBI triple by Luis Liberato. Leading 9-0 entering the fifth, Gwinnett cracked double digits with an RBI single from Chadwick Tromp and a sacrifice fly from Drake Baldwin. In the sixth inning, Alejo Lopez collected his second and third RBIs of the evening with a two-run single to give the Stripers a 13-0 lead. The third RBI of the game from Tromp came on a single in the eighth inning that made it 15-0. Norfolk got on the board with a solo homer by Nick Maton in the ninth.
Key Contributors: Anderson (W, 2-1) worked a sparkling start (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO) and collected his second-straight victory. Offensively, Tromp (4-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) and Lopez (5-for-6, 3 RBI) were the best bats while Baldwin, Liberato, and Velazquez had multi-RBI games as well. For Norfolk, Maton had to the only RBI and Blake Hunt was the only batter to record a multi-hit night.
Noteworthy: The Stripers have scored 28 runs over their last two contests, following a 13-3 drubbing last night. Lopez set a new single-game career-high with his five-hit night and turned in his team-leading 26 th multi-hit game of the season. The victory for Anderson marked the first time he has won consecutive starts in his Gwinnett career.
Next Game (Thursday, August 16): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on 1077thebreeze.com and Bally Live. RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 5.68 ERA) will make the start for Gwinnett opposed by LHP Cade Povich (6-1, 3.48 ERA) for Norfolk. It's Pink in the Park (presented by Northside Hospital) as the Stripers raise awareness for the those in the community affected by breast cancer. Another Fireworks Friday will follow after the conclusion of the game.
