SWB Game Notes - August 15

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (17-24, 54-61) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-17, 66-48)

Game 115 | Home Game 60 | PNC Field | Thursday, August 15, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Trenton Wallace (0-0, 6.14) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (5-9, 6.29)

Tonight's game will be featured on YES Network and MiLB.tv

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now in third place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are four games back from the leading Columbus Clippers. Buffalo is in 19th place, ten and a half games out of first. SWB is 8-2 in their last ten contests and 17-6 since the All-Star break.

MEN OF STEAL: The RailRiders set a franchise high stolen base single-season record with 183 so far this summer. The prior mark of 183 was set last year after taking two more bases than in the prior 2022 summer. This year it was led by Brandon Lockridge (34) and Caleb Durbin (22), Oswald Peraza (17) and Jeter Downs (15). Three other players have reached double digits, while 23 players have swiped at least one. The team has an 81% success rate in stealing. This season the team is averaging 1.54 steals per game.

RUNNING DOWN A DREAM: In addition to setting the single season record in steals, the team also set a franchise single-game record with nine bags last night. Jahmai Jones led the way with three, while Caleb Durbin added two of his own. Jorbit Vivas, JC Escarra, Taylor Trammell, and Jasson Domínguez each added one of their own. This eclipses the prior record of eight that the RailRiders stole earlier this season on June 23 also against the Bisons.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in August hitting .324 in eleven contests. He has hit a home run in six of them, including four in the last series, In this month, he has driven in 13 runs while scoring eleven of his own. On the season, Trammell is batting .248 with 16 doubles and 14 homers in 73 games. He is the current active roster leader in long balls.

STRIKEOUT KINGS - This week the RailRiders pitching staff has struck out 21 batters while giving up just two walks. Last night, the team has 15 total K's led by starter Tom Pannone's season-high nine.

CALEB CAN - Caleb Durbin is hitting .305 with 61 hits including 19 doubles and five home runs. He has also walked more (35) than he struck out (24). The 24-year-old has driven in in 41 runs and stole 22 bases with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was placed on the Injured List on May 24 after being hit by a pitch in the hand and began his return on July 23.

VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have been solid against left-handed pitchers this season, hitting .258 as a team. They are 14-7 when they face a southpaw starter, but they have not seen Trenton Wallace yet.

IT'S THAT JOEY VOTTO - Major League veteran Joey Votto finally joined the Buffalo Bisons right after the All-Star break. The RailRiders were supposed to face him in that first series, but he was out with an injury. The 40-year-old has now played in ten games with his new team batting .148 with one homer and three runs driven in. The Toronto-native spent 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds playing in over 2056 games for a .294 average.

International League Stories from August 15, 2024

