Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights August 20-25

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return home for a six-game set full of excitement at Louisville Slugger Field. The series will feature University of Louisville Alumni Night on Thursday, the stadium being decked in beach decorations for Margaritaville Night on Friday, and the Bats donning their special RiverBats uniforms on Saturday complete with a RiverBats mini cooler giveaway.

The series from Tuesday, August 20 through Sunday, August 25 will see the Bats battle the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in their second set of matchups this season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW, and Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, August 20 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

Less Like More Love Night: A Snapchat-branded rally towel will be given out to the first 250 fans, presented by Snapchat.

Wednesday, August 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

National Non-Profit Night: Presented by AAMCO, various non-profit organizations will be in attendance to celebrate their extraordinary work.

1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.

Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

Thursday, August 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

UofL Alumni Night: Featuring a first pitch by men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey, University of Louisville alumni are encouraged to come celebrate the Cardinals at Louisville Slugger Field!

$6 College Student Ticket: We're inviting all college students out to the ballpark with a $6 General Admission ticket offer! Walk-up only and must have a valid student ID.

Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

Friday, August 23 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Margaritaville Night: Sponsored by EAC Fence, it'll be 5 o'clock all night long at Louisville Slugger Field!

Hawaiian Lei Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Hawaiian ley.

Friends and Family Night: Treat the whole family (or friends) to a night at the ballpark with a ticket package that includes four outfield reserve seats, four Bats hats, four hot dogs, and four sodas for just $72, presented by Republic Bank.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen and Cocktail Margaritas from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Brake the Bank: Presented by Tony's Brakes & Alignment and new in the 2024 season, the Bats will be hosting a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by UA Local 502, make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

Saturday, August 24 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

RiverBats Night: The team will don special jerseys and play as the Riverbats on this night,

RiverBats Cooler Bag Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a RiverBats cooler bag, sponsored by AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists.

Mini Mai's Thai: Parked behind the right-field berm, Mini Mai's Thai will have a food truck for fans to enjoy.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and wine cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine at select locations throughout the ballpark.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

BirdZerk!: The spontaneous and unpredictable BirdZerk! will be putting on a comedic routine honed through hundreds of appearances at ballparks and arenas around the world, presented by Delta Dental.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by NUCOR Tubular Products, be sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

Sunday, August 25 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Woody Williams Foundation: Through the Woody Williams Foundation, Gold Star families will be hosted in the Humana Cabana.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield in advance or on the day of the game. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child) and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Kids Run the Bases: To cap off a fun-filled day, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

