Chasers Shut out Louisville in 8-0 Win
August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a second straight game and took the series lead over the Louisville Bats with an 8-0 shutout win Thursday at Werner Park.
The Chasers got on the board first for the second time in the series as Drew Waters crushed his 11th homer of the season to right field, a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the first inning, for a 1-0 lead in favor of Omaha.
Omaha starting pitcher Alec Marsh tossed 4.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, facing the minimum over his third start of the month.
Anthony Veneziano took over on the mound in the top of the fifth inning and followed with 4.0 scoreless innings of his own. The lefty did not walk a batter and struck out two, in Omaha's longest relief appearance of the season.
Omaha knocked in another run in the fifth inning, as Devin Mann and Cam Devanney opened the inning with singles, then Austin Nola loaded the bases with a bunt. John Rave grounded into a force out and plated Mann for the two-run lead, 2-0 in favor of the Chasers.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Storm Chasers added two more runs of insurance as Nick Pratto doubled and Mann hit his 10th home run of the season for a 4-0 lead.
Omaha added another four runs of insurance in the bottom of the seventh to double the lead to 8-0. With one out, Rave connected on a solo homer, his 18th long ball of the season. Nate Eaton followed with a single and two at-bats later, Ryan Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch that put two runners on base. Tyler Gentry doubled home Eaton, then Pratto reached base on a run-scoring fielding error and Mann singled in Gentry for an eight-run lead.
Veneziano fired a 1-2-3 eighth inning to complete his fourth scoreless frame, as the lefty earned his fourth win of the season. Steven Cruz entered the game for Omaha in the ninth inning and worked around a two-out walk for a scoreless inning to complete the Chasers' seventh shutout of the season for an 8-0 victory.
The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bats at Werner Park on Friday, August 16 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet will get the start for Omaha.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 15, 2024
- Chasers Shut out Louisville in 8-0 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Drop Sixth Straight, Fall 6-4 to Indians - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Lose Rain-Shortened Game to IronPigs, 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers' Offense Backs Anderson, Continues Scorching Stretch in 15-1 Wipeout Win Over Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Pound Bisons, 8-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- A Pair of Big Innings the Difference in Bisons' 8-2 Loss Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Blanked by Redbirds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Fight Hard, But Knights Steal 3-2 Win with Late Base Hit - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Club Three Homers to Snag First Win at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Blanked by Storm Chasers 8-0 - Louisville Bats
- Kyle Tyler Wins Debut Start for IronPigs as Darick Hall Sets Franchise Record for Career RBI - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss at Rochester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Blank Bulls, Toss Third Shutout in Last Five Games - Nashville Sounds
- Nashville Squeaks Past Durham, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- August 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 20th to Sunday, August 25th - Syracuse Mets
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights August 20-25 - Louisville Bats
- "Rochester Plates" to Shine on ESPN's Sportscenter - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - August 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro Honored as 179th Face on the Barroom Floor - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Jostle Jumbo Shrimp in Penultimate Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Bats Come Alive En-Route to Third-Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Release 2025 Schedule - Syracuse Mets
- Chasers Even Series with 5-4 Win Over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Chasers Shut out Louisville in 8-0 Win
- Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro Honored as 179th Face on the Barroom Floor
- Chasers Even Series with 5-4 Win Over Louisville
- Storm Chasers Drop Series Opener 9-2 After Late Louisville Rally
- Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Louisville Bats Back to Werner Park