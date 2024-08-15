August 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

IOWA CUBS (48-66) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (58-54)

Thursday, August 15 - 4:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

Game 1: LHP Jordan Wicks (0-3, 7.84) vs. LHP Joey Cantillo (1-1, 2.79)

Game 2: RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 3.18) vs. LHP Doug Nikhazy (4-1, 3.19)

TODAY'S GAMES: The Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers play the first and second of a six-game series today after being postponed yesterday and Tuesday...left-hander Jordan Wicks is scheduled to start for Iowa in game one vs. left-hander Joey Cantillo ...right-hander Caleb Kilian is slated to start game two vs. left-hander Doug Nikhazy.

POSTPONED...TWICE: Due to unplayable field conditions, the I-Cubs have had their last two games postponed at Principal Park...Iowa has not had back-to-back postponements since April 15-16, 2023 vs. Omaha.

WALK-OFF IN OMAHA: The I-Cubs fell 4-3 in Sunday night's contest at Omaha...with the game tied at 3-3 and one out in the 12th inning, Storm Chasers outfielder C.J. Alexander singled up the middle to give Omaha the walk-off victory... Adrian Houser made his first start for Iowa and pitched 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits in a no decision... James Triantos went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the loss.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday night to give him his second straight game with a home run...it marked the first time this season Caissie has homered in back-to-back games with the last coming on July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it is the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

MILESTONE HOMER: Kevin AlcaÃÂntara hit his first career home run at the Triple-A level on Aug. 7 at Omaha in the eighth inning off Chandler Champlain and his second Triple-A homer Aug. 9 off Eric Cerantola ...in his first five games with Iowa, AlcaÃÂntara is batting .348 (8-for-23) with two home runs, four RBI and one stolen base.

THE FIRST TWO: James Triantos tallied his first two Triple-A hits Friday night and stole a base...between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa, he has 110 hits and 39 steals and he is one of three minor leaguers with such numbers, along with Nick Morabito (NYM) and Chandler Simpson (TBR).

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are matching up for the third time this series following May 7-12 in Iowa and June 11-16 at Columbus...Iowa has gone 5-7 vs. the Clippers this season and have won the last two meetings.

SCORELESS CALEB: On Aug. 7, starting pitcher Caleb Kilian tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to 12.0 innings dating back to July 28...during the streak, Kilian has made three outings (two starts) and has allowed three hits, one hit batter and two walks with seven strikeouts over his 12.0 innings.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa suffered a one-run loss on Sunday night at Omaha to drop to 23-17 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (40) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (38).

BALLY GOES DEEP: Cubs No. 4 prospect Moises Ballesteros hit home runs in back- to-back games on Aug. 7-9 at Omaha...marked the second time he has done so with the other coming on July 11-19.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa Cubs reliever Jack Neely, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on July 30 in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr., earned his second save on Aug. 8 at Omaha...Neely has gone 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA (13 ER in 46.1 IP) with 71 strikeouts and eight saves in 35 outings between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes- Barre and Iowa.

PROSPECTING: After Matt Shaw, James Triantos and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara joined the I-Cubs prior to the Aug. 6 game at Omaha, Iowa's active roster now features five Top 100 prospects according to MLB.com, Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros round out the five prospects with Cade Horton (No. 31 prospect) on the injured list...in addition, the I-Cubs roster features nine of the Chicago Cubs Top 30 prospects (see list to left)...also appearing on the Cubs Top 30 list is Brennen Davis who was placed on the injured list on July 2 and has not played since June 11 at Columbus.

