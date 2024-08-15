Syracuse Mets Release 2025 Schedule

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets announced their schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 28th on the road at the Worcester Red Sox. After three road games, Syracuse's home opener for the 2025 season will be Tuesday April 1st at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The regular season ends on Sunday, September 21st as part of a 150-game regular season in 178 days.

Syracuse's 2025 schedule features 24 games each against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Lehigh Valley, and Buffalo. 21 games against Worcester, 18 games against Rochester, 12 games against Jacksonville, six games against Charlotte, Indianapolis, Iowa, and Omaha, and three games at Norfolk.

The Mets will play 75 games at home at NBT Bank Stadium and 75 games on the road. All 150 games are slated to be played over a 178-day stretch that starts with Opening Day on March 28th and ends with the season finale on September 21st. The All-Star Break will be from July 14th to July 17th.

Triple-A moved to a 150-game schedule in 2022, which was the most games played in a season since 1964. Triple-A teams played a 130-game schedule in 2021, 140-game schedule in 2018 and 2019, 142-game schedule in 2017, and a 144-game schedule in 2016.

Just like the last four seasons, the 2025 schedule once again features teams playing six straight games against the same opponent. All Mondays are off days, and then teams will play a six-game series in the same city. This format was implemented in 2021.

The Mets are scheduled to be home for both Memorial Day Weekend and Independence Day Weekend. Syracuse will host the Rochester Red Wings from Friday May 23rd to Sunday, May 25th to celebrate Memorial Day, and the Mets will host the Worcester Red Sox for three games from Friday, July 4th to Sunday, July 6th.

In 2025, at home at NBT Bank Stadium, Syracuse will play Buffalo, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Lehigh Valley, Omaha, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester.

Road trips will be made to Buffalo, Iowa, Jacksonville, Lehigh Valley, Norfolk, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester.

2025 will mark Syracuse's first road trips to Iowa and Jacksonville since those teams joined the International League.

Fans interested in 2025 season tickets can email Will Commisso any time at wcommisso@syracusemets.com to get on the waiting list or call the ticket office at 315-474-7833. Flex Plans will go on sale Black Friday, November 29, 2024. Single game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale Saturday, March 1, 2025 during the Syracuse Mets annual Open House at NBT Bank Stadium.

