"Rochester Plates" to Shine on ESPN's Sportscenter

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce that their beloved "Rochester Plates" alternate identity will take center stage on ESPN's SportsCenter as part of the Minor League Baseball Promo of the Week segment. The feature is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 17, between 7:00 am and 10:00 am ET, showcasing the innovative spirit between the community's culinary and baseball heritages.

Tonight, the Rochester Plates will step onto the field at Innovative Field to face off against the Syracuse Mets in a highly anticipated showdown dubbed the "Duel of the Dishes." The Syracuse Mets will be transforming into the "Syracuse Salt Potatoes" for this special event, adding a flavorful twist to this historic rivalry. The Salt Potatoes currently lead the series 1-0, the winner of the three-game series will take possession of the largest trophy in professional sports, the eight-foot tall Golden Fork.

"Our fans from around the globe have embraced our Plates alternate identity since we debuted it in 2017 and it's so great to see our town and our team getting some national recognition," said Dan Mason, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. "It's the perfect way for our team to showcase our community's most iconic delicacy while simultaneously eliciting civic pride. When our fans wear their Plates gear they are letting everyone know they're from Rochester and they're proud of it!"

The Rochester Plates promotion pays homage to a staple in Rochester's culinary heritage, the Garbage Plate originated at the legendary Nick Tahou's Hots. The Red Wings play every Thursday night home game as the Rochester Plates and have three different Plates jerseys as well as on-field hats worn by the team.

Tune in to ESPN's SportsCenter Saturday morning to catch a glimpse of the Rochester Plates featured as Minor League Baseball's Promo of the Week.

Tickets for tonight's "Duel of the Dishes" matchup as well as all 16 remaining Red Wings home games are on-sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com, or by calling (585) 454-1001 or purchasing them directly at the Innovative Field Box Office.

