Sounds Jostle Jumbo Shrimp in Penultimate Homestand of Season

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds play their last homestands in August against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, an affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The series begins on Tuesday, August 20 and runs through Sunday, August 25.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Nashville Humane Association. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday extends to the Country Legends Race with Corgis replacing the country mascots in the fifth inning.

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Mini Safe giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Tennessee State University Night - Join the Sounds and TSU in honoring Chazan Page, a football player who passed away earlier this year. Tiger fans can purchase a discounted ticket, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Chazan Page Memorial Scholarship Fund

Less Likes, More Love Night presented by Snapchat - Our friends from Snapchat will give out 100 T-shirts and 500 rally towels to fans.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, August 22 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Grab your lederhosen and enjoy a stein in Hit City for AUG-tober Fest! The Musik Meisters are back at First Horizon Park with authentic German music under the guitar scoreboard as pregame entertainment.

Nashville Brewskis - Before they became Milwaukee Brewers, they were Nashville Brewskis. The Sounds will transform into the Brewskis, wearing powder blue jerseys and hats reminiscent of their Major League affiliate. Brewskis merchandise can be purchased in the Sounds Pro Shop in person or online.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 23 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Lightsaber giveaway (first 2,000 fans). - Fans can also ensure a Lightsaber with the purchase of the Star Wars Night Lightsaber Guarantee ticket package available here that can be picked up at the sales table.

Star Wars Night - The rebel alliance has chosen a new hideout, far away from the Empire's influence - Hit City! The Nashville Sounds welcome all life forms to meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters.

Star Wars Costume Policy - We welcome fans to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters, provided they comply with our costume policy. Costumes of any kind that cover the head and face are strictly prohibited from entering First Horizon Park. All other costumes are subject to inspection upon entry or at any time over the course of the game at the discretion of personnel. Toy and replica guns or blasters are prohibited. Plastic replica lightsabers are permitted.

Food Drive with Second Harvest Food Bank - Fans are invited to help support the Middle Tennessee community by donating non-perishables to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 24 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Reversible Las Vihuelas Jersey giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health (first 1,000 fans).

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers - Join us as the Sounds transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville's Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys.

Hit City Saturday - Fans can enjoy pregame music with DJ Julian G. under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 - 5:45.

Sunday, August 25 vs. Jacksonville - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Pirates and Princesses Night - All pirates and princesses are welcome for a day of swashbuckling and damsel-icious fun at First Horizon Park. Fans can meet their favorite pirate and princess characters on the concourse throughout the game and get their faces painted under the guitar scoreboard.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10 - 5:30 on the third base concourse near section 107.

Madison Campus Trailblazers Drum Corps pregame performance at 5:30 p.m.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

