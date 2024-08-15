A Pair of Big Innings the Difference in Bisons' 8-2 Loss Thursday

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - A pair of big innings doomed the Buffalo Bisons in their 8-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night at PNC Field.

The Bisons had several opportunities to score in the first three innings but were stifled by Edgar Barclay. Josh Kasevich led off the game with a ground rule double and was left stranded in scoring position after the left hander recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Riley Tirotta and Joey Votto were left stranded in scoring position in the next two innings as well. Buffalo left six men on through the first three innings.

Trenton Wallace was equal to his fellow left handed starter. Wallace faced the minimum three batters in back-to-back innings, respectively, following a scoreless first inning.

Rafael Lantigua scored the game's first run on a bases loaded walk to Votto in the top of the fourth inning. Lantigua hit a one-out single and scored after the third walk of the inning for the 1-0 Bisons' lead. He doubled Buffalo's lead to 2-0 one inning later thanks to an RBI double against Alex Mauricio. The two-out extra-base hit scored Alan Roden from first base. The RBI was Lantigua's 27th of the season.

The RailRiders took advantage of three walks in the bottom of the fifth inning to chase Wallace, scoring three times against the starter. JC Escarra drove in Cam Eden with an RBI double to trim the deficit to 2-1, while Jasson Dominguez and T.J. Rumfield followed it up with back-to-back run producing at-bats. Rumfield's RBI sacrifice fly gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 lead through five innings.

Brandon Eisert came out of the Buffalo bullpen in relief of Paxton Schultz in the bottom of the seventh inning. The outing was Eisert's 136th of his Bisons career, tied for second most in the team's modern era. He moved into a tie with Fernando Cabrera and sits two behind Bobby Korecky, who pitched in 138 games for Buffalo.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would add five insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 8-2 lead over the Bisons. Three different RailRiders batters had RBI base hits to put the game out of reach for Buffalo

The game was delayed by 40 minutes due to rain that rendered the warning track unplayable. The two teams are scheduled for game four of the series on Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

