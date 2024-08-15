Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 20th to Sunday, August 25th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets host the Durham Bulls (Triple-A Tampa Bay Rays) for a six-game series from Tuesday, August 20th to Sunday August 25th. The homestand features Women in Sports Night, Latino Night and Salt Potatoes collaboration, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, August 20th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, August 21st (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: InterFaith Works of CNY, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, Inc., the YMCA of Central New York, and Crouse Community Center. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Thursday, August 22nd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is Women in Sports Night, presented by SU Athletics. Join the Syracuse Mets and SU Athletics to celebrate women in the sports industry. There will be a meet and greet with Otto the Orange, the SU Spirit Squad, and some of the female coaches and players from Syracuse Orange athletic teams.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, August 23rd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday. Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a specialty 2024 Syracuse Mets foldable card set giveaway, presented by Burdick Mitsubishi at Driver's Village. After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show, also presented by Burdick Mitsubishi at Driver's Village.

Saturday, August 24th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday, the Syracuse Mets are combining Latino Night with Salt Potato Power Move Weekend as the Mets become Las Patatas Saladas for the second Latino Night of the season, presented by Embassy Suites Destiny USA and CNY Latino.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Las Patatas Saladas jersey giveaway, courtesy of Embassy Suites Destiny USA and CNY Latino. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Las Patatas Saladas jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show also presented by Embassy Suites Destiny USA and CNY Latino.

Sunday, August 25th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

