WooSox Lose 4-3 to IronPigs in Walk-Off Fashion

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, PA - Hunter Dobbins turned in an excellent start, but the Worcester Red Sox (42-29)/(77-69) lost 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-37)/(66-76) in the second game of their six-game set in Allentown, Pennsylvania. With the WooSox' loss and the Columbus Clippers' 3-0 win in Toledo, Worcester has officially been eliminated from postseason contention with four games to play.

To start Wednesday night's ballgame, Worcester picked up right where they left off in the series opener. Roman Anthony led off the game by working a seven-pitch walk and, after a groundout moved him into scoring position, Mickey Gasper's first-pitch double scored Anthony to give the WooSox an early 1-0 lead.

An inning later, Tyler McDonough's single and Corey Rosier's walk gave Worcester a couple of two-out baserunners with Anthony due up. The WooSox' centerfielder drove both runners in with a two-run double--his 10th since his promotion to Triple-A to extend Worcester's lead to three.

Since the start of September, Anthony has been one of the WooSox' hottest hitters, slashing .373/.485/.471 in 13 games entering Wednesday. Ending the night 1-for-3, the 20-year-old has recorded a hit in all but one September contests and has crossed the plate 14 times this month.

Hunter Dobbins made his fourth Triple-A start on Wednesday and turned in his best outing with the WooSox, firing five shutout innings and striking out six. The 25-year-old finished with a line of 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K and threw 51 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

Chase Shugart relieved Dobbins to begin the sixth inning and retired the first two batters he faced before a double and single put men on the corners with two outs. Ahead in the count 0-2 to Otto Kemp, the IronPigs' third baseman lined a fastball to McDonough in right to end the inning.

After the WooSox went down quietly in the seventh, Shugart went back out to the mound for his second inning of work. Ethan Wilson, who was promoted from Double-A Reading prior to the series opener, greeted the right-hander with his first Triple-A homer--a 404-foot shot to right for the IronPigs' first run of the game. Following the leadoff home run, Shugart retired the next three batters to take the game to the eighth inning with the WooSox on top, 3-1.

Jose Adames was next out of the 'pen for Worcester, taking over for Shugart to begin the bottom of the eighth. Scott Kingery led off the frame with a 41 mph infield hit, but Adames left him stranded on first by setting aside the next three to end the inning.

Leading 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, Worcester turned to Yohan Ramirez to secure the win. With his first pitch, Ramirez drilled Otto Kemp to bring the tying run to the plate. After Kemp advance to second on a passed ball, Wilson picked up his second RBI of the night with a base hit to left to cut the lead to one.

Following two Worcester errors, the bases were loaded with nobody out and David Dahl due up for Lehigh Valley. The outfielder would go down swinging, but a wild pitch from Ramirez allowed the tying run to score, knotting the game at three and putting the winning run 90 feet away. With Aramis Garcia at the plate, Ramirez's fourth pitch to the IronPigs' backstop got away from Kyle Teel and brought home the winning run for Lehigh Valley.

In the WooSox' 4-3 loss on Wednesday, Yohan Ramirez (L, 1-1)(BS, 2) was handed the defeat and his second blown save while Max Lazar (W, 3-3) was awarded the victory.

The WooSox and IronPigs will continue their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Brad Keller (3-2, 3.26) will get the start for Worcester opposite Tyler Phillips (7-5, 5.19) for Lehigh Valley. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

