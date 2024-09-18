Bruján's Late Three-Run Homer Powers Jacksonville over Gwinnett 7-3

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind a three-hit game from Agustín Ramírez, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came from behind to beat the Gwinnett Stripers 7-3 on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (70-75, 35-35) trailed Gwinnett (71-75, 36-35) 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Ramírez singled off of Stripers reliever Huascar Ynoa (L, 1-3). One batter later, Jared Serna walked. Vidal Bruján (1) launched a go-ahead three-run home run that gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-3 advantage.

In the eighth inning, Jacksonville tacked on more runs. Consecutive singles from Jacob Berry and Graham Pauley got the inning started. After a double steal, Ramírez ripped a two-run double that pushed the lead to 6-3. A single from Jakob Marsee coupled with an error plated Ramírez, which solidified a 7-3 lead.

The Stripers opened the scoring on Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Mazur in the fifth inning. J.P. Martinez cranked a leadoff double. MLB rehabber Ozzie Albies followed with a single, which put runners on first and second. After a double play, Drake Baldwin hit a double that scored Martinez and gave the Stripers a 1-0 advantage.

Jacksonville responded in the bottom of the inning. Ramirez (8) launched a solo home run to tie the game up at one.

The Stripers were back on top again in the sixth. Harold Ramirez worked a leadoff walk after winning a challenge. He advanced to second via an error on a pickoff attempt. The next two batters were retired. Andrew Velazquez broke the tie with an RBI single that scored Ramirez and made the score 2-1.

Gwinnett added to the lead in the seventh. Three consecutive walks to Nacho Alvarez Jr., Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp loaded the bases. After a punchout by Jumbo Shrimp reliever Roddery Muñoz (W, 4-4), Luke Williams reached on an error that scored Alvarez Jr. and pushed the advantage to two runs.

