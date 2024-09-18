Bruján's Late Three-Run Homer Powers Jacksonville over Gwinnett 7-3
September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind a three-hit game from Agustín Ramírez, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came from behind to beat the Gwinnett Stripers 7-3 on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (70-75, 35-35) trailed Gwinnett (71-75, 36-35) 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Ramírez singled off of Stripers reliever Huascar Ynoa (L, 1-3). One batter later, Jared Serna walked. Vidal Bruján (1) launched a go-ahead three-run home run that gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-3 advantage.
In the eighth inning, Jacksonville tacked on more runs. Consecutive singles from Jacob Berry and Graham Pauley got the inning started. After a double steal, Ramírez ripped a two-run double that pushed the lead to 6-3. A single from Jakob Marsee coupled with an error plated Ramírez, which solidified a 7-3 lead.
The Stripers opened the scoring on Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Mazur in the fifth inning. J.P. Martinez cranked a leadoff double. MLB rehabber Ozzie Albies followed with a single, which put runners on first and second. After a double play, Drake Baldwin hit a double that scored Martinez and gave the Stripers a 1-0 advantage.
Jacksonville responded in the bottom of the inning. Ramirez (8) launched a solo home run to tie the game up at one.
The Stripers were back on top again in the sixth. Harold Ramirez worked a leadoff walk after winning a challenge. He advanced to second via an error on a pickoff attempt. The next two batters were retired. Andrew Velazquez broke the tie with an RBI single that scored Ramirez and made the score 2-1.
Gwinnett added to the lead in the seventh. Three consecutive walks to Nacho Alvarez Jr., Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp loaded the bases. After a punchout by Jumbo Shrimp reliever Roddery Muñoz (W, 4-4), Luke Williams reached on an error that scored Alvarez Jr. and pushed the advantage to two runs.
The series between the Jumbo Shrimp and the Stripers continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett will hand the ball to LHP Dylan Dodd (2-7, 5.21). Jacksonville will counter with LHP Patrick Monteverde (4-3, 5.18). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for the final Coors Light Thirsty Thursday of the season. Fans can enjoy $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz.) drafts at various locations throughout the ballpark. Thanks to Swisher, on Military Appreciation Night, all active, retired, veterans and former military members can receive free tickets (subject to availability) at the Miller Electric Box Office. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a free military-themed hat, courtesy of Swisher.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 18, 2024
- Bruján's Late Three-Run Homer Powers Jacksonville over Gwinnett 7-3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Swept by Tides in Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
- Close Game Gets Away from Saints in 10-2 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Sweep Doubleheader With Two Walk-Off Wins - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose 7-3 in Jacksonville Despite Anderson's Quality Start - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Win 9-8 on Wednesday in 10 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Williams and Gilbert Shine, But Mets Lose to Knights, 9-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Lose 4-3 to IronPigs in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Rally for Three in the Ninth Inning to Top WooSox for Seventh Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- McDowell's Blast Helps Herd Walk It off on Big Night for Bisons Catchers - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Suffer Costly Loss in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.18 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Secures Winning Record En Route to 4-3 Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Downed Late by Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Westburg, Urías Begin MLB Rehab with Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Nine-Run Third Lifts Omaha to 15-5 Win over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Overcomes Early Deficit to Defeat Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Season Ticket Holder Shares Passion, History with the Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - September 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Rally Past Bulls, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Out-Blasted by Storm Chasers in 15-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Lockhart Goes 5.1 Innings as the Hens Fall 3-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Catcher Payton Henry Rejoins Bisons, Scheduled to Make his First Start Tonight Since May 31 Injury - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 18 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Bats Held Quiet in Series Opener in St. Paul, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Bruján's Late Three-Run Homer Powers Jacksonville over Gwinnett 7-3
- Late Offense Not Enough in Series-Opening Loss to Gwinnett
- Three Marlins Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Week Versus Gwinnett
- Fall Festival Comes October 26 to 121 Financial Ballpark
- Jacksonville Wins Series, Splits Doubleheader with Charlotte