Catcher Payton Henry Rejoins Bisons, Scheduled to Make his First Start Tonight Since May 31 Injury

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons today announced that catcher Payton Henry has rejoined the team and is scheduled to start for the Herd in its game tonight against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.).

Henry has not played with the Bisons since suffering a head injury in a game in Syracuse against the Mets on May 31 at NBT Bank Stadium. While catching in the game, Henry was hit with the follow through from a swing in the back of the head. He was placed on the Bisons injured list the following day and has not played at any level since. He has been rehabbing his injury at the Blue Jays Spring Training facility in Dunedin, FL.

Henry spent the first two months of the season with the Bisons and averaged .244 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 24 games.

