Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 18 vs. Iowa

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Iowa Cubs (33-37, 66-79) vs. Rochester Red Wings (36-34, 74-69)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Connor Noland (5-2, 5.27) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (7-7, 4.61)

SCARY HOURS: Playing in the opener of their final series of the 2024 season, the Rochester Red Wings fell in a pitcher's duel with the Iowa Cubs, 3-0...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ logged his second Triple-A quality start with a 6.0-inning performance including six strikeouts on the mound...RHP DAISON ACOSTA and LHP GARVIN ALSTON combined to throw 3.0 innings of scoreless relief to help keep Rochester within striking distance...Rochester looks to even the series at a game apiece tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against Iowa RHP Connor Noland.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE: Rochester fell in their series-opening contest against Iowa, 3-0, the 10th time the Red Wings offense has been shut out in a game this season...this is the first game between the two teams since 6/14/1990, and Rochester now holds a 3-3 record against the I-Cubs.

ANDY'S TOYS: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in his second Triple-A Quality Start last night, allowing three earned on four hits across 6.0 full innings while striking out six and walking four...in seven starts at Innovative Field this season, Alvarez posts a 2.41 ERA (10 ER/37.1 IP) and has allowed just one home run.

ACOSTA GOODS: RHP DAISON ACOSTA delivered 1.2 hitless innings in relief yesterday, and racked up four strikeouts while walking one...he has not allowed a run through his first two Triple-A appearances (3.2 IP) and has allowed just two hits...

His career-high 45 appearances this season between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg is seventh-most among all Nationals Minor League pitchers.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN AL-STON: LHP GARVIN ALSTON finished the eighth and held Iowa scoreless in the ninth last night, allowing one hit while striking out a pair and walking none...across his previous three appearances since 9/7 against Worcester, Alston has allowed just one earned run on a pair of hits across 7.0 innings pitched (1.29 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.