Close Game Gets Away from Saints in 10-2 Loss to Indianapolis

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints kept the same game plan on Wednesday as they did on Tuesday. Facing the number two pitching prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Thomas Harringto, the Saints kept it close for six innings. Unfortunately, instead of a come from behind victory, the Saints gave up seven runs over the final three innings and lost 10-2 to the Indianapolis Indians at CHS Field in front of 5,033.

One of the best scoring teams in Triple-A in the first inning, the Saints got on the board first in the first with three straight singles by Austin Martin, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., and Michael Helman, the latter scoring the run making it 1-0.

In the third the Indians grabbed the lead for good as Jason Delay led off the inning with a single to right. Tsung-Che Cheng followed with his first Triple-A hit in his first Triple-A at bat, a single to center putting runners at first and second. A wild pitch moved the runners up and Ji Hwan Bae tied the game at one with a groundout to second. After a fielder's choice by Alika Williams that sent him to second as Cheng was caught in a rundown between third and home and tagged out, Major League rehabber Endy Rodirguez' infield single to short scored Williams making it 2-1. Jack Suwinski made it 3-1 with an RBI double to center.

The Saints capitalized on an error in the fifth to get within a run. With one out, Keirsey Jr. laid down a bunt single to third. Helman hit a ground ball to short and the Indians got the lead runner at second, but the return throw to first by Bae went into the Saints dugout giving Helman second. That was beneficial because Yunior Severino snuck an RBI single past the diving middle infield getting the Saints to withing 3-2.

That's when it unraveled for the Saints. Defense hurt them in the seventh. With one out Cheng reached on a two base throwing error by shortstop Payton Eeles. With two outs Williams hit a ground ball to third, but Rylan Bannon short hopped Severino at first and the ball wound up in the dugout as Cheng scored giving the Indians a 4-2 lead. Rodriguez followed with a two-run homer to left, his first on Major League rehab, increasing the lead to 6-2.

For the third time on the night the Indians put up a three spot in an inning. Joshua Palacios led off the inning with a double to left. Matt Gorski followed with a two-run homer to left, his 22nd of the season, giving the Indians an 8-2 lead. With two outs Cheng walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a double by Bae increasing the lead to 9-2.

Suwinski made it 10-2 with a one out solo homer in the ninth, his sixth of the season.

The same two teams meet in game three of the six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cory Lewis (Triple-A debut) to the mound against Indians RHP Jake Woodford (3-5, 3.93). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

