Westburg, Urías Begin MLB Rehab with Norfolk

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Jordan Westburg and Ramón Urías are joining the Tides on a Major League Rehab Assignment on Thursday, September 19. Westburg has not played for the Orioles since July 31, while Urías has been out since August 31.

On top of the rehab assignments, Orioles prospect Dylan Beavers was promoted from Double-A Bowie to Norfolk today and made his Triple-A debut tonight. He recorded his first Triple-A hit in the sixth inning of game one of tonight's doubleheader. According to MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Orioles Prospects list, Beavers is currently ranked #6. He was selected by the Orioles with the 33rd overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of California - Berkeley. In 119 games with Bowie, Beavers hit .241 (104-for-431) with 67 runs, 19 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 50 RBI, 31 stolen bases and 67 walks while slashing .343/.413/.756.

They join the Tides in the final week of the season, as Norfolk hosts the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate. After tonight's doubleheader, Norfolk has four games remaining in the 2024 season. The Tides currently feature five Top 30 Orioles prospects: Samuel Basallo (#2), Chayce McDermott (#5), Beavers (#6), Jud Fabian (#11), and Brandon Young (#19). Basallo is also ranked the #9 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Westburg has not played for Norfolk since 2023, while Urías has not worn a Tides uniform since 2021. Westburg has 158 career games with the Tides between 2022 and 2023, batting .283 with 36 home runs and 128 RBI. Urías played 24 games for the Tides in the 2021 season, hitting .258 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Ticketing Information

Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.