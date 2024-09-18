Lockhart Goes 5.1 Innings as the Hens Fall 3-0

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens were defeated by the Columbus Clipper 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

Lael Lockhart earned the start for the Hens as it is projected to be his last of the year. Lockhart enters this game with a 4-7 record and a 5.34 ERA.

Lockhart started the day by getting a groundout to shortstop before allowing a single to right center field. Lockhart then struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Ryan Vilade struck out to start the inning before Ryan Kreidler singled on a sharp ground ball to the shortstop as the fielder couldn't handle it, making Kreidler reach safely. A lineout and a groundout ended the inning for the Hens.

In the top of the second, Lockhart started the inning with another K before getting into some trouble by allowing a single and a walk with just one out. A pop-out in the infield gave the defense two outs, however a double over the head of Riley Unroe scored both runners on to make it 2-0 Columbus.

The Hens couldn't match as they then went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the second.

Lockhart started the top of the third with a strikeout yet again before getting into some trouble as he allowed a double and a walk with the lead runner stealing third putting runners on the

corners. A grounder allowed for a double play to end the inning as Vilade was pulled off the bag on the throw but he was able to make the tag to complete the double play.

In the bottom half of the inning, Drew Maggi then started the bottom of the third with a single up the middle. But the Hens couldn't get a rally going as a few hard-hit liners and a strikeout ended the inning.

The top of the fourth saw a very much-needed quick inning for Lockhart as he had the Clippers go down 1-2-3 in just eight pitches.

The bottom half of the inning only saw Eddys Leonard get a walk before an inning-ending double play brought us to the fifth.

A quiet inning by the Clippers as Lockhart only hit a batter with a pair of lineouts and a grounder ended the top half of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hens went down 1-2-3. Lockhart pitched the start of the sixth as he allowed a solo homer to his first batter of the inning to make it 3-0. He then allowed a walk to two of the next three batters to put runners on first and second which ended Lockhart's day as Andrew Vasquez replaced him on the mound. Vasquez was able to do his job and got out of the jam with a grounder and a fly out to right to end the top half of the inning.

Oscar Mercado then started the bottom of the sixth with a lead-off single to left center field. Vilade hit a grounder to short which looked to be a double play but a bad throw to second still earned the out but that was all they were gonna get as Vilade reached base on a fielder's choice. Kreidler flew out to center as Andrew Navigato walked to put runners on first and second. Leonard then struck out to end the threat.

Austin Schulfer then came in to pitch in the top of the seventh. Schulfer allowed a single to start the inning but a fielder's choice and a pair of strikeouts ended the top of the inning.

Stephen Scott started the bottom of the inning with a single to right field. Unroe walked to give the Hens a one-out rally as Maggi struck out with Leonard grounding out to end the threat.

Mason Englert then came in to pitch the top of the eighth as he sent the Clippers down 1-2-3 with a pair of strikeouts on the way. The Clippers then struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning.

Englert pitched the ninth as he allowed back-to-back singles while hitting his third batter of the inning to load the bases up. A ground ball to Vilade at first forced him to throw it home for the force. Englert then struck out the next two batters to leave them stranded on the bases and end the rally.

The Hens went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to finish up the ballgame as the Clippers defeated the Hens 3-0.

The Clippers and Hens extend their series tomorrow evening with the first pitch being set for 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Lael Lockhart (L, 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 BB)

Mason Englert (2.0 IP, 2 H, 4 K)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.