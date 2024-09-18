I-Cubs Downed Late by Redbirds
September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Iowa Cubs (66-80) were defeated by a 4-3 final Wednesday night in Game 2 of their series against the Rochester Red Wings (75-69) at Innovative Field.
Iowa took the lead in the first when, after back-to-back walks to begin the night, Matt Shaw doubled in Owen Caissie from second base.
Rochester tied it in the bottom of the third with a Jackson Cluff solo home run.
The visitors took the lead back in the top of the fourth with a Reivaj Garcia single that plated Matt Mervis from second.
The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. First C.J. Stubbs doubled in Robert Hassel III and then Trey Lipscomb's single drove in Stubbs.
The score remained the same until the top of the eighth, when a two-out double by Darius Hill drove in Shaw from second and tied the contest.
The hosts pushed across the eventual winning run in the bottom of the eighth as a two-out rally ended with Cluff driving in Andrew Pinckney from second with a single.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Over his last eight games, Matt Shaw has gone 14-for-32 with 4 doubles, a triple, three homers, and six RBI. He has six multi-hit game in that span.
- With a stolen base Wednesday, Shaw becomes just the fourth minor-leaguer this season to hit 20 home runs and steal 30 bases.
- Reivaj Garcia is 6-for-15 in his last four games with Iowa and has had a hit in all four games. He has only played five games with Iowa all year.
Iowa will play against Rochester on Thursday for the third of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. CT at Innovative Field. It is the final series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 18, 2024
- Knights Win 9-8 on Wednesday in 10 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Williams and Gilbert Shine, But Mets Lose to Knights, 9-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Lose 4-3 to IronPigs in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Rally for Three in the Ninth Inning to Top WooSox for Seventh Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- McDowell's Blast Helps Herd Walk It off on Big Night for Bisons Catchers - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Suffer Costly Loss in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.18 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Secures Winning Record En Route to 4-3 Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Downed Late by Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Westburg, Urías Begin MLB Rehab with Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Nine-Run Third Lifts Omaha to 15-5 Win over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Overcomes Early Deficit to Defeat Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Season Ticket Holder Shares Passion, History with the Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - September 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Rally Past Bulls, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Out-Blasted by Storm Chasers in 15-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Lockhart Goes 5.1 Innings as the Hens Fall 3-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Catcher Payton Henry Rejoins Bisons, Scheduled to Make his First Start Tonight Since May 31 Injury - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 18 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Bats Held Quiet in Series Opener in St. Paul, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.