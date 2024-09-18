I-Cubs Downed Late by Redbirds

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Iowa Cubs (66-80) were defeated by a 4-3 final Wednesday night in Game 2 of their series against the Rochester Red Wings (75-69) at Innovative Field.

Iowa took the lead in the first when, after back-to-back walks to begin the night, Matt Shaw doubled in Owen Caissie from second base.

Rochester tied it in the bottom of the third with a Jackson Cluff solo home run.

The visitors took the lead back in the top of the fourth with a Reivaj Garcia single that plated Matt Mervis from second.

The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. First C.J. Stubbs doubled in Robert Hassel III and then Trey Lipscomb's single drove in Stubbs.

The score remained the same until the top of the eighth, when a two-out double by Darius Hill drove in Shaw from second and tied the contest.

The hosts pushed across the eventual winning run in the bottom of the eighth as a two-out rally ended with Cluff driving in Andrew Pinckney from second with a single.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Over his last eight games, Matt Shaw has gone 14-for-32 with 4 doubles, a triple, three homers, and six RBI. He has six multi-hit game in that span.

- With a stolen base Wednesday, Shaw becomes just the fourth minor-leaguer this season to hit 20 home runs and steal 30 bases.

- Reivaj Garcia is 6-for-15 in his last four games with Iowa and has had a hit in all four games. He has only played five games with Iowa all year.

Iowa will play against Rochester on Thursday for the third of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. CT at Innovative Field. It is the final series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

