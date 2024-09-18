Memphis Overcomes Early Deficit to Defeat Durham

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued the final homestand of the season with a 5-4 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

After Memphis fell behind 4-0 after the top of the second, the Redbirds rallied with two outs in the bottom half to cut the deficit in half. First baseman Chandler Redmond set up the chance with a double to right field. Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa doubled home two runs just one batter later. Memphis then added a run in the third to draw within one.

Catcher Wade Stauss proved clutch with a one-out game-tying double in the sixth inning. The next batter, center fielder Victor Scott II, smacked a sacrifice fly to give the Redbirds the 5-4 lead. Stauss finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI. Gamboa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse posted his longest outing since his return from the Injured List. The right-handed pitcher allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, walked one and struck out two in 4.2 innings pitched. Robberse retired his final eight batters faced.

The bullpen combination of Ryan Loutos (3-1) and Chris Roycroft (S, 5) slammed the door with 4.1 innings scoreless. Loutos worked 2.0 innings, allowed four hits and struck out one. Roycroft earned a seven-out save and struck out two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Thursday, September 19 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.