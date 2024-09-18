Redbirds Rally Past Bulls, 5-4

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis, TN - The Memphis Redbirds scored five unanswered runs to defeat the Durham Bulls 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Auto Zone Park.

The Bulls (35-36) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings before the Redbirds (33-36) rallied to knot the series 1-game apiece.

In the first inning, Kameron Misner doubled with two outs before Osleivis Basabe singled him home to put the Bulls ahead 1-0.

In the second, Kenny Piper drilled a two-run double off of Redbirds starter Sem Robberse to score Ronny Simon and Heriberto Hernandez for a 3-0 lead. Piper would later score on a wild pitch.

The Redbirds immediately countered with a pair of runs against Durham starter Ian Seymour. Arquimedes Gamboa doubled to score two in the Memphis second inning, then Gavin Collins singled to right in the third to plate Victor Scott as the Redbirds closed to within 3-2.

After Michael Flynn (L, 0-1) relieved Seymour, Memphis tied the game in the sixth on an RBI-double from Wade Stauss, then forged ahead on a sac fly by Scott.

Ryan Loutus (W, 3-1) notched the win with two scoreless frames. Roycroft (S, 5) nailed down the final seven outs to earn the save. Roycroft entered in the seventh with the bases loaded before retiring Basabe on a grounder.

Seymour worked five innings, permitting three runs (two earned), fanning four to receive a no-decision.

Curtis Mead and Simon each had two of Durham's 10 hits.

Bulls designated hitter Richie Palacios went 1-4 with a walk in his second game of a MLB rehab assignment for Tampa Bay.

Jake Mangum went 0-4, but maintained his International League-leading average, although it dropped to .313. Memphis' Matt Koperniak, second in the league behind Mangum went 1-2 with a one walk to increase his average to .309. Gwinnett's Alejo Lopez (.307), who trails Mangum by six points, will be in action Wednesday night against Jacksonville.

The series continues Thursday night at 7:45 PM ET. Joe Rock (6-8, 4.82) is expected to oppose Quinn Mathews (0-1, 7.59).

