Tides Sweep Doubleheader With Two Walk-Off Wins

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (67-79, 31-40) swept the Nashville Sounds (76-66, 38-29) in a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. They took game one, 2-1, then game two, 8-7 in eight innings.

In game one, neither team scored until the sixth inning. Chayce McDermott made the start for the Tides, his first since July 31. He threw 3.0 innings without allowing a hit or a run, while walking three and striking out five. Danny Coulombe and Corbin Martin would combine for 2.0 scoreless innings to follow McDermott through the fifth.

Nashville struck first when Francisco Mejía blasted his 10th home run of the season in the sixth inning. Norfolk managed to tie the game up in the bottom-half on a sac fly by Jud Fabian. In the seventh, J.D. Davis played the hero with a walk-off single to beat the Sounds, 2-1.

Game two was much higher scoring than the first. Norfolk scored three in the second inning to break open the scoring, getting an RBI double by Maverick Handley and a two-run hit by Anthony Servideo. Nashville would answer with six unanswered runs through the fifth inning.

Norfolk would get another run in the sixth on a solo home run by Samuel Basallo. It was his third with the Tides this season. Nashville wouldn't stop, getting a necessary insurance run in the sixth. Basallo roped a two-run double in the sixth to creep the Tides closer. With two outs, Norfolk managed to force extras with an RBI single by Handley to make it 7-7.

In extras, Nolan Hoffman threw his second consecutive scoreless inning in the eighth. The Tides managed to get two runners on and set up Dylan Beavers to hit the walk-off single to clinch the doubleheader sweep.

