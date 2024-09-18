Knights Win 9-8 on Wednesday in 10 Innings

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

(SYRACUSE, NY) - A two-run top of the ninth inning and a two-run top of the 10th inning propelled the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 9-8 win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series from NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. With the win, the Knights evened up the series at 1-1.

Down by a score of 7-5, the Knights rallied in the top of the ninth inning against the Syracuse bullpen. Charlotte first baseman Tim Elko drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the Syracuse lead to just 7-6. Syracuse reliever Grant Hartwig then walked Colson Montgomery, which tied the game at 7-7. Hartwig walked three batters and allowed two runs in the top of the ninth inning.

After a scoreless ninth inning from Charlotte reliever Adisyn Coffey (1-1, 2.10), the two teams went into extra innings on Wednesday night.

In the top of the 10th, catcher Adam Hackenberg singled home Rafael Ortega for the go-ahead run. With the Knights now ahead by a score of 8-7, Elko continued his hot hitting and singled home Ortega to make it a 9-7 Charlotte lead. In the ninth inning, RHP Aaron McGarity allowed an unearned run, but still held on for his sixth save of the season. Coffey earned the victory for the Knights on the night.

Charlotte RHP Mason Adams started the game and allowed three runs over four innings. He walked one batter and fanned three.

Offensively, Montgomery had a strong night at the plate. The 22-year-old shortstop launched his 18th home run of the season and finished the game by going 2-for-5 with one run scored, one home run and four RBI. His home run was a three-run blast.

Charlotte left fielder Mark Payton added a two-hit game to bump up his season batting average to .304. Elko extended his hitting streak to seven games and had three RBI on Wednesday night.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from Syracuse, NY on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

