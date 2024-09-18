IronPigs Rally for Three in the Ninth Inning to Top WooSox for Seventh Walk-Off Win
September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - For the second time this season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-76, 32-37) turned a deficit in the ninth inning into a win over the Worcester Red Sox (77-69, 42-29) rallying for three in the final frame for a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The WooSox once again found their offensive stride early. Roman Anthony walked to begin the game and Mickey Gasper drove him in with a double to start the scoring.
With two on and two out in the second, Anthony blooped a double into leftfield that was lost in the lights, allowing two runs to score, pushing the WooSox lead to 3-0.
Ethan Wilson got the 'Pigs on the board in the seventh, smashing his first triple-A homer, a solo shot, to make it 3-1.
Trailing by two entering the ninth, Otto Kemp was plunked to begin the inning. After moving to second on a wild pitch, Wilson drove him in with a single to make it a one-run game. Aramis Garcia then grounded up the middle and the WooSox tried to turn two, but second base was missed on the force out, allowing everyone to advance safely. Trevor Schwecke then reached on catcher's interference, loading the bases. David Dahl struck out, but the pitch went all the way to the back stop, allowing Wilson to race home from third, tying the game. With runners now at second and third with Scott Kingery up, a passed ball won the game for the 'Pigs, as Aramis Garcia sprinted home, winning the game 4-3.
Max Lazar (3-3) pitched a perfect ninth for the 'Pigs to earn the win, striking out one.
Yohan Ramirez (1-1) took the loss for the WooSox, recording just one out in the ninth as he allowed three unearned runs on one hit, striking out one.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Thursday, September 19th, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Tyler Phillips (7-5, 5.19) goes for the IronPigs, matched up against Brad Keller (3-2, 3.26) for the WooSox.
