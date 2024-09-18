Season Ticket Holder Shares Passion, History with the Hens

Jim Bowen never imagined the lifelong friendships and countless memories he would make after becoming a Mud Hens fan in the late 90s. His first experiences at Ned Skeldon stadium ignited his passion for the Hens, and he's been enjoying every moment at Fifth Third Field since.

Bowen's love for baseball started at a young age. Growing up in Detroit, he attended his first Tigers game at six years old and formed a deep connection to the sport.

"I just fell in love with it," said Bowen. "I've never stopped loving it, so it is something I will always do."

Similar to his childhood experiences with the Tigers, Bowen's history with the Hens is nothing short of exciting. After attending games at Skeldon Stadium, Bowen said it wasn't until Fifth Third Field was built that he was "permanently hooked" on the Hens.

"I love Toledo's park," said Bowen. "It is one of the best I've ever been in."

In addition to the park's variety of seats, food vendors, and merchandise, there is a strong and supportive community where fans can enjoy baseball together. The strong fandom has played a monumental role in Bowen's history as a season ticket holder. Sitting in his seats behind the visitors dugout, Bowen said the people in his section have become lifelong friends.

"They are some of the sweetest people and they are from different walks of life," said Bowen. "I just admire them so much for how hard they work and all the time they put in. They want to have their little baseball break, so you know they come to Toledo and they're as rabid and as devout as I am."

Bowen said their bond is strong and when he misses a Hens game (a very rare occurrence), the others in his section keep in touch to make sure all is well.

Each fan, new or existing, is capable of making everlasting memories at Fifth Third Field just like Bowen. Whether that be by meeting Muddy, catching a foul ball, or buying a new hat, the Hens encourage everyone to share in the fun. Bowen said his most memorable experience was when he took his great nephew to a game.

"Just watching the look on his face when we got to our seats. He just couldn't believe how beautiful the park was," said Bowen.

It is hard to stay away from the exhilarating Hens game experience. Among the several perks, becoming a season ticket holder allows fans to create everlasting memories and traditions. Bowen said it wasn't just the "perfect price point" that sealed the deal for him, but the special connection Toledo fans share with the game.

"I think the thing I love the most is that baseball brings people together," said Bowen. "They are some of the most knowledgeable, some of the most enthusiastic, loyal baseball fans for not being in a major league market in the country," said Bowen. "They are just amazing."

