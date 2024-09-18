SWB Game Notes - September 18

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-28, 85-59) @ Buffalo Bisons (31-38, 68-75)

Game 145 | Road Game 70 | Sahlen Field | Wednesday, September 18, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Will Warren (6-5, 6.11) vs LHP Easton Lucas (3-2, 2.83)

POST-SEASON POSSIBILITY- The RailRiders sit in fourth as they are three and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Worcester and Indianapolis are also in the mix. Buffalo is 15.5 games out of first.

EXTRA EXTRA- SWB holds a 7-3 record in extra-inning games this season. The RailRiders are 4-0 when the game goes into the eleventh or beyond. Last night was exactly one year from the last time the RailRiders played in a game that went into the 12th frame. It was on September 17, 2023 versus Buffalo where SWB won 7-6. It was their second extra innings win against Buffalo this season.

BEETER'S BACK- Clayton Beeter has returned to the RailRiders after being placed on the Injured List on May 21. He made two appearances in Double-A Somerset before coming back into SWB's bullpen. In this stint he has worked two clean appearances out of the bullpen. Beeter made his Major League Debut with the Yankees earlier this season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN- The road has been kind to the RailRiders who are 42-27 in games played outside of PNC Field. They swept two road series - one at Norfolk and the other at Jacksonville, both in the first half of the season. This is the team's third trip up to Buffalo this season after making two quick three-game stints, one to start of the season and the other right after the All-Star Break. They are 12-6 against the Bisons this season and it is only fitting they wrap up their summer here.

POTEET PITCHED- Cody Poteet joined the RailRiders to continue his Major League rehab assignment in an effort to return to the New York Yankees. Poteet has not been on the mound for a RailRiders loss as they are 10-0 when he makes a start. This was his sixth start in rehab, second with SWB after making three solid appearances in Double-A Somerset. He worked his way up to 72 pitches last night. Poteet made four starts with the Yankees this season for a 2.14 ERA, recording three wins. The 30-year-old was placed on the Injured List on June 18 with a right tricep strain.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE RECORD- The RailRiders set the single-season stolen base record in the International League with 234 steals, topping the mark of 223 set by Omaha last summer. They have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history with an 83% success rate. This tops last year's franchise record of 174 swipes. Brandon Lockridge led in his tenure with 34 while Caleb Durbin has 27 and counting. Twenty-three players have had at least one. The Charleston Charlies also had 224 in 1976.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

