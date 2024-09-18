Indians Bats Held Quiet in Series Opener in St. Paul, 4-2

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Aside from a two-run top of the fifth inning, the Indianapolis Indians offense was held off the scoreboard in a 4-2 loss to the St. Paul Saints in the series opener at CHS Field on Tuesday night.

Trailing by the eventual final difference going into the ninth, the Indians (40-29, 73-69) had the first two hitters of the inning reach base safely and later loaded the bases before Saints closer Steven Okert (S, 1) closed the door on the threat, stranding three of the whopping 14 men that Indianapolis left on base in the game. Okert and middle relievers Jeff Brigham and Kody Funderburk (W, 1-0) combined to work 4.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen with six combined strikeouts.

The Indians opened scoring in the top of the fifth against Saints starter Caleb Boushley with an RBI double from Ji Hwan Bae and an RBI single from the rehabbing catcher Endy Rodríguez. However, the Saints (31-39, 69-75) responded with a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning from leadoff man Payton Eeles against Indians starter Bubba Chandler. St. Paul then tied the game in the sixth on a bases loaded walk issued by Indians reliever Ryder Ryan (L, 1-2), who was still on the mound when the third Saints run crossed on a fielding error in the seventh. The Saints added insurance with an RBI single from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in the bottom of the eighth.

Bubba Chandler, the No. 22 prospect in all of baseball per Baseball America, scattered seven hits and allowed two runs in 5.1 innings of work on Tuesday night. Chandler struck out eight Saints hitters and got 11 whiffs on the night while averaging 96.3 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball.

With the loss, the Indians have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, staying 5.0 games back of the league-leading Columbus Clippers with five games remaining in the season. Columbus holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Indians in the season series.

The Indians and Saints continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening at CHS Field at 7:37 PM ET. Pirates No. 5 prospect Thomas Harrington (4-1, 3.51) gets the ball for the Indians, opposing Twins No. 7 prospect Andrew Morris (1-0, 3.14) for St. Paul.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.