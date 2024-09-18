Sounds Swept by Tides in Doubleheader
September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Nashville Sounds started their final series of the season with a pair of heartbreaking defeats, getting walked off by the Norfolk Tides in both ends of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. They dropped the first game, 2-1, and lost in extra innings, 8-7, in the second game, falling to 3-8 against Norfolk this season.
In Game 1, the Sounds broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Francisco Mejia launched a solo home run off Brooks Kriske. The Tides answered in the bottom of the inning with a run against Bryan Hudson and won the game in the seventh inning against Kevin Herget (5-1) on a single by J.D. Davis. Starter Logan Henderson tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with no walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision, and Kade Strowd (4-2) got the win for Norfolk.
The Sounds fought back from a 3-0 deficit in Game 2. The Tides had scored three in the second against starter Taylor Clarke before the Sounds got hold of Norfolk starter Adrian Houser. Vinny Capra doubled home Chris Roller in the third, Brian Navarreto laced an RBI single in the fourth, and Roller followed with a two-out two-run double in that inning for a 4-3 lead.
Brewer Hicklen padded the lead with an opposite-field two-run homer in the fifth, and Capra responded to a Norfolk run in the fifth with another RBI in the sixth, giving the Sounds a 7-4 lead. But every Sounds pitcher in Game 2 gave up at least a run, with Shane Smith yielding two in the sixth. Then Ryan Middendorf got the first two batters out in the seventh and had the Tides down to their last strike before a rally tied the game, and Craig Yoho (1-1) yielded a run in the eighth for the 8-7 final. Clarke had allowed three runs in three innings, and Evan McKendry gave up one in his two frames.
The six-game season-ending series continues Thursday with an 11:05 a.m. CT first pitch. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (9-9, 4.58) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (37-30, 75-67), and left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-2, 5.87) is slated to start for the Tides (32-39, 68-78).
Post-Game Notes
Brewer Hicklen's two-run homer in Game 2 was his 22 nd of the year and moved his team-high RBI total to 71.
Chris Roller went 3-for-3 with a walk in Game 2...it was his 11 th multi-hit game of the year and his first three-hit game since April 9 at Memphis.
Jacob Misiorowski's scoreless inning of relief in Game 1 marked his third straight scoreless outing and 10 th in 13 appearances overall at Triple-A.
Vinny Capra went 1-for-4 in Game 1 and 2-for-4 in Game 2...he owns a seven-game hitting streak (9-for-29, .310) that began September 8 vs. Gwinnett.
Francisco Mejia's homer in Game 1 was his 10 th of the season and fifth in his last 25 games.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 18, 2024
- Bruján's Late Three-Run Homer Powers Jacksonville over Gwinnett 7-3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Swept by Tides in Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
- Close Game Gets Away from Saints in 10-2 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Sweep Doubleheader With Two Walk-Off Wins - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose 7-3 in Jacksonville Despite Anderson's Quality Start - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Win 9-8 on Wednesday in 10 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Williams and Gilbert Shine, But Mets Lose to Knights, 9-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Lose 4-3 to IronPigs in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Rally for Three in the Ninth Inning to Top WooSox for Seventh Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- McDowell's Blast Helps Herd Walk It off on Big Night for Bisons Catchers - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Suffer Costly Loss in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.18 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Secures Winning Record En Route to 4-3 Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Downed Late by Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Westburg, Urías Begin MLB Rehab with Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Nine-Run Third Lifts Omaha to 15-5 Win over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Overcomes Early Deficit to Defeat Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Season Ticket Holder Shares Passion, History with the Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - September 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Rally Past Bulls, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Out-Blasted by Storm Chasers in 15-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Lockhart Goes 5.1 Innings as the Hens Fall 3-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Catcher Payton Henry Rejoins Bisons, Scheduled to Make his First Start Tonight Since May 31 Injury - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 18 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Bats Held Quiet in Series Opener in St. Paul, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Sounds Swept by Tides in Doubleheader
- Sounds and Tides Postponed Due to Rain
- First Horizon Park to Host Cosmic Takeover Tour in 2025
- Hicklen Delivers Walk-Off in Extras, Sounds Take Home Finale over Memphis
- Sounds Doubleheader with Memphis Canceled Due to Inclement Weather