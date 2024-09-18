Stripers Lose 7-3 in Jacksonville Despite Anderson's Quality Start
September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Ian Anderson struck out five over 6.0 one-run innings for the Gwinnett Stripers (71-75) on Wednesday night, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (70-75) scored six runs off the bullpen to win 7-3 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The final series of the year is tied at 1-1.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett built a 3-1 lead on an RBI double from Drake Baldwin in the fifth, RBI bunt single by Andrew Velazquez in the sixth, and RBI infield single from Luke Williams in the seventh. That lead disappeared in the seventh as Vidal Brujan tagged a three-run home run to right-center off Huascar Ynoa (L, 1-3). Jacksonville extended the lead to 7-3 with three runs off Tommy Doyle in the eighth, two coming on a double by Agustin Ramirez.
Key Contributors: Anderson turned in his fourth quality start with Gwinnett this season (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO). Albies, playing his second rehab game with the Stripers and batting right-handed against right-handed pitchers, went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. Martinez doubled twice, finishing 2-for-3. For Jacksonville, Brujan and Ramirez each homered and tallied three RBIs.
Noteworthy: Albies is batting .500 (4-for-8) with a homer and three RBIs over his two rehab games with Gwinnett. Anderson went 3-2 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and .241 BAA over his 10 outings with Gwinnett this season as he worked back from 2023 Tommy John surgery. Stripers' starters have a 1.80 ERA (16 ER in 80.0 IP) over 15 games in September.
Next Game (Thursday, September 19): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at 121 Financial Ballpark. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-7, 5.21 ERA) vor the Stripers vs. LHP Patrick Monteverde (4-3, 5.18 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
