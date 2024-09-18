RailRiders Suffer Costly Loss in 10

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 7-6 to the Buffalo Bisons in ten innings. The loss dissipated the RailRiders playoff chances in the International League.

The RailRiders plated a pair in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. Jahmai Jones was hit by a pitch and Greg Allen reached on an error. Jorbit Vivas worked an RBI single while Ben Rice had a sacrifice fly.

In the next inning, Buffalo got on the board. Will Robertson recorded the third hit of the frame to drive in a run and cut down the lead to one.

Will Warren worked five innings of one run ball. The Yankees #5 prospect struck out six on 85 pitches.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to their offense in the sixth inning. Rice led off with a double, and a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases. JC Escarra and Greg Allen each had RBI singles along with a Bisons error to make it 5-1.

In the seventh frame, Buffalo used a pair of home runs off of Anthony Misiewicz to tie things up. A pinch-hit three-run blast from Damiano Palmegiani and a solo shot off the bat of Rafael Lantigua made it five apiece.

Again, the game went tied into extras. In the top of the tenth, Rice was the placed runner on second and came all the way around to score on a sacrifice fly to right. The RailRiders led 6-5.

SWB went to Oscar González, a position player, on the mound to finish the game. But, Max McDowell homered immediately to walk it off for Buffalo 7-5.

The RailRiders continue their series in Buffalo with a 6:05 PM first pitch. Yoendrys Gómez takes on Paolo Espino on Thursday night in the final week of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with a 43-32 home record for the 2024 campaign.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 42-29, 85-60

