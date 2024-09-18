Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.18

September 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (37-34, 75-69) 4, Iowa Cubs (34-37, 66-80) 3

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 4, IOW 3

WP: Amos Willingham (6-3, 3.86)

LP: Gavin Hollowell (1-1, 1.17)

SV: Rico Garcia (20)

Iowa 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 9 0

Rochester 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 X 4 9 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 6:05 PM

Temperature: 73°F

Time of Game: 2:29

Attendance: 6,620

HOME RUNS:

ROC- Jackson Cluff (8) solo off RHP Connor Noland in the 3 rd (Count: 2-2) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Spenser Watkins (7-7, 4.56) 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 85/54 (P/S), left up 3-2

RHP Connor Noland (5-2, 5.29) 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HR, 91/57 (P/S), left down 3-2

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 0-for-2

IOW - 0-for-1

RED WINGS NOTES:

WIN WEDNESDAY: With Wednesday night's victory over the Iowa Cubs, the Red Wings have secured their first season with a record above .500 since 2017 (80-62)...40 of those wins have come at Innovative Field, the most wins by a Red Wings team in front of the Rochester faithful since they went 45-27 in 2015.

JACK(ED)SON CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF connected on his eighth home run with Rochester in the bottom of the third inning tonight, giving him a career-high with a single team... Cluff also gave Rochester the lead with two outs in the bottom of the eighth with a base hit to right field, and finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored...

This is his first three-hit game with Rochester since 5/30 against St. Paul.

RILED' UP: DH RILEY ADAMS doubled to right field to put two runners in scoring position in the second, his sixth two-bagger with Rochester this season... the California native went 1-for-2 at the plate and was hit by a pitch and added a walk in the performance...since rejoining the squad on 8/28, Adams leads the team in batting average (.292), on-base percentage (.393), OPS (.935) and home runs (3) amongst qualified players and is third on the team with eight RBI...

Adams now has 20 career doubles, and 20 career home runs at the Triple-A level.

C.J. 2K: C C.J. STUBBS knocked his first hit with the Red Wings, a double to left, in the bottom of the fourth and plated the tying run in the process...the former Houston draft pick went 2-for-3 on Wednesday night with two doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored in the victory...Wednesday's performance marks Stubbs' first multi-extra-base hit game since a two-homer night on 8/10 with Double-A Harrisburg against Bowie (BAL).

RICO BOSCO: RHP RICO GARCIA appeared in the top of the ninth to close out the second game of the series, and threw 1.0 scoreless inning on one with two strikeouts en route to his International League-leading 20th save of the season...he is the first Red Wing to log 20 saves in a season since Bobby Korecky logged 26 in 2008.

CUBS NOTES:

SHAW ME A GOOD TIME: DH MATT SHAW went the other way with a first-pitch cutter in the top of the first to put Iowa up 1-0 early...the Massachusetts native ended the night 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI in the loss...in 12 games this month, Shaw posted a .333 batting average (17-for-51) with four home runs, a triple, four doubles, and seven RBI.

