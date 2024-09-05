Winterhawks Announce 2024 Preseason Roster
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced its 34-man preseason roster ahead of its upcoming games.
The roster includes 18 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders, however, several players are expected to attend National Hockey League rookie/training camps in the coming weeks and will not participate in preseason action.
Portland will play five preseason games over the next two weeks, starting this Saturday, Sept. 7, against the Spokane Chiefs at 2:00 P.M. at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. Tickets for this weekend's games can be purchased through the Everett Silvertips. Tickets for all other preseason games can be purchased through the host club for each game.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Broncos Up-End Raiders 5-2 in Pre-Season Action - Swift Current Broncos
- Winterhawks Announce 2024 Preseason Roster - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Set Pre-Season Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Wheat Kings Sign Dylan Ronald - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Sign Johnston to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Sign Hoppe to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Sign Russian Defenceman Arseni Anisimov - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Sign Clark to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign McCann to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Sexsmith to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Oleskiw to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Pilsner to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Jamieson, Schmidt Sign with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Eddy Spytz Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Host Pre-Season Match-Up with Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Regular Season Tickets on Sale Friday, September 13 - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Sign Northern BC Blue-Liner Ryan Richter to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Rookies Rally In 8-5 Win Against Pats - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Drop Pre-Season Opener to Broncos - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.