Warriors Sign Hoppe to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that the organization has signed Preston Hoppe to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"Preston kept getting better throughout our training camp and we're looking forward to seeing what he does in the future," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.
Hoppe was selected by the Warriors in the sixth round, 115th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
The five-foot-10, 153-pound forward played last season with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA team where he posted 43 goals and 75 points in 28 games.
"He's a highly skilled player who skates real well and has a competitive edge, another Saskatchewan kid, so we want to welcome him to our program," Ripplinger said.
Hoppe will be playing this season with the Tisdale Trojans U18 AAA team in the Saskatchewan Men's U18 AAA Hockey League.
The Warriors open the 2024 Preseason with a neutral site home-and-home set with the Regina Pats this weekend, starting on Friday in Estevan and then heading to Assiniboia on Saturday.
