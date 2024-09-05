Cougars Sign Northern BC Blue-Liner Ryan Richter to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed defenceman and Smithers, BC product Ryan Richter ('08) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Richter played the 2023-24 season with the Burnaby Winter Club U18 program of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) where he owned 23 points (3-20-23) in 31 games.
"I saw Ryan and his grandfather in the concourse at the beginning of camp and they said he's here to make the team, and that he wanted to be a Prince George Cougar," said Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "His skating was exceptionally strong, and he played a physical game as well. It's a really nice story for a northern BC kid who grew up watching the Cougars. It's a great thing to see and he earned it," added Simmonds.
The Cougars would like to congratulate Ryan and his family on achieving this milestone!
