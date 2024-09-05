Broncos Up-End Raiders 5-2 in Pre-Season Action

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Despite giving up the first goal for the second straight night, the Swift Current Broncos battled back and took out the Prince Albert Raiders in pre-season action 5-2 at innovationPlex Thursday night.

The Raiders would open the scoring early on in the first at 3:32 as Ben Harvey would notch his second of the pre-season to give the visitors the lead. But the Broncos would respond via the power play as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would get his first of the exhibition season to tie things up at 1-1 at 5:33. Ten seconds later Parker Rondeau's innocent looking shot would hit a Raider on the way through and quickly the Broncos would take a 2-1 lead on Rondeau's third goal in two games. The power play was busy again for the Broncos and at 12:04 as Brady Birnie would get his first of the pre-season pushing the Broncos lead to 3-1 after one.

In the second Cole Peardon would make pay dirt on the power play to draw the Raiders within one at 9:40 making it a 3-2 Bronco lead. But another power play for Swift Current would see Connor Hvidston (Tisdale, SK) would make no mistake on a 4 on 3 to put the Broncos back up by two heading to the third.

Brady Birnie would get his second goal of the night and fourth point of the game at 4:09 putting things away giving the Broncos the win 5-2 to improve to 2-0 in the pre-season.

Goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) would make 36 saves on the evening while the Broncos power play continued to find success going 3/4 with the man-advantage. Both teams will reconvene at the Art Hauser Centre, Saturday 7 at 7 PM.

