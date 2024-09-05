Broncos Sign Pilsner to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that organization has signed defenceman Nolan Pilsner (Lethbridge, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development agreement during the Training Camp this past weekend.

Pilsner, 15 was drafted in the fifth round, 106th overall by the Broncos in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, in his draft year with the Lethbriudge Golden Hawks of the U15 Alberta Elite Hockey League, Pilsner scored 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 34 games played.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says they're excited to see Nolan grow and develop into an everyday WHL defenceman.

"Nolan is a big bodied raw d-man that thinks the game very well," he says. "He is really raw right now and we feel there is a lot of upside that will come with age and physical gains in strength."

Pilsner will play his 2024-25 season with the U18 AAA Lethbridge Hurricanes in the AEHL.

The Broncos will be in action Thursday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season opens Friday, September 20 at home against the Saskatoon Blades.

