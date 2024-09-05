Broncos Sign McCann to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that 2009 born forward Ashton McCann (Okotoks, AB) has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

McCann,15, was selected in the 10th round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, 216th overall. During the 2023-24 season McCann played for the Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA program in the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL). Where in 23 games, McCann put up 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists).

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says, McCann brings plenty of offensive upside to the Broncos forward ranks.

"Ashton is a 200 foot player that moves very well," he says. "He is athletic, has solid skill and we feel there is a lot of ceiling with him as he gets stronger."

McCann made his WHL Debut Tuesday in Regina.

Ashton will play his 2024-25 season with the Edge U17 Prep Mountaineers of the Canada Sports School League (CSSHL).

The Broncos will be in action Thursday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season opens Friday, September 20 at home against the Saskatoon Blades.

