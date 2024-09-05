Cougars Sign Russian Defenceman Arseni Anisimov

Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce that they have signed Russian defenceman Arseni Anisimov ('07) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Anisimov was the Cats' first selection in the 2024 WHL Import Draft at 59th overall. Anisimov spent his 2023-2024 season in Russia with the Dynamo Moskva U17 program where he compiled 18 points (1-17-18) in 26 games played.

"We are thrilled to have Arseni signed with the Prince George Cougars," said Director of Scouting. "He is a tremendous skater and moves the puck so well. We are excited to see him in the fold within our team."

The Cougars would like to congratulate Arseni and his family on achieving this milestone!

