Pats Drop Pre-Season Opener to Broncos

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - Dropped their pre-season opener to the Swift Current Broncos 8-5 on Wednesday at the Brandt Centre.

Corban Almen tied the contest up 5-5 late in the third period, but Aidan Sexsmith would retake the one-goal lead for Swift Current, potting his first of two on the night. That marked just the second lead of the game for Swift Current, as Parker Rondeau scored two straight goals for the Broncos. Rondeau's first of the game tied things up before the end of the second, while his second of the night would take the lead at 5-4 early in the third.

The Pats did get off to a nice start, though, and outshot the Broncos in all periods. Mathis Paull scored twice in the first period which gave the Pats a 2-1 lead after the opening frame.

The Pats got points from seven different players with multi-point games from Logan Peskett (1G-1A), Cohen Klassen (1G-1A) and Paull (2G). Rondeau (2G-1A) and Ty Coupland (2G-1A) each had three-point performances for Swift Current all while Koen Tyssen made 39 saves.

FINAL SCORE: Broncos 8, Pats 5

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 5:31 - Mathis Paull (1), assisted by Cole Temple // Cole Temple took a hard rim around the boards, skated in quickly over the line on the right wing side, and sent a pretty pass on Paull's tape who made no mistake to open the scoring.

2-0 Pats at 6:23 - Mathis Paull (2), assisted by Cohen Klassen (PP) // Klassen got possession of the puck at the right point and sent a low shot to the net that redirected off Koen Tyssen's right pad to Paull's stick who deposited the rebound.

2-1 Pats at 11:51 - Jayden Oleskiw (2), assisted by Parker Rondeau // Rondeau rushed across the Pats line and fed a nifty pass to the right dot where Oleskiw ripped a snapshot under the glove of Drake Mooney.

Second Period

2-2 Broncos at 2:19 - Jack Clark (1), assisted by Sawyer Dingman // Clark busted in on a partial breakaway and just beat Mooney to his glove side to tie the game up.

3-2 Pats at 2:41 - Cohen Klassen (1), unassisted // Kristian Lacelle made a great play along the right boards and fed the puck to the goal mouth that was banged home by Klassen.

3-3 Broncos at 4:45 - Ty Coupland (1), unassisted // Coupland's long range wrist shot beat Cruz Chase glove side to tie the game.

4-3 Pats at 5:37 - Logan Peskett (1), unassisted (SH) // Peskett intercepted the puck at the right boards at centre, went off to the races, and lifted a backhander past Koen Tyssen.

4-4 Broncos at 18:34 - Parker Rondeau (1), assisted by Dawson Gerwing (PP) // Rondeau was left all alone in the slot, and he made no mistake, tying things up.

Third Period

5-4 Broncos at 4:30 - Parker Rondeau (2), assisted by Ty Coupland & Nathan Gray (PP) // Coupland's slapshot from the line bounced off a Pats defender to Rondeau who took advantage of the bounce, and gave the Broncos their first lead.

5-5 Pats at 14:36 - Corban Almen (1), assisted by Logan Peskett & Brayden Smith (PP) // Peskett took a hard shot from the slot that redirected off a leg to Almen who was sitting at the far circle, firing the puck top corner to tie the contest up.

6-5 Broncos at 14:57 - Aidan Sexsmith (1), assisted by Dawson Gerwing & Josh McGregor // Gerwing skated below the Pats right circle and found a wide open Sexsmith to put the Broncos ahead.

7-5 Broncos at 17:03 - Ty Coupland (2), assisted by Ashton McCann // Coupland rushed into the Regina zone and sent a low snapshot that beat Cruz Chase five-hole to give the Broncos some insurance.

8-5 Broncos at 19:04 - Aiden Sexsmith (2), unassisted (EN) // Sexsmith sent the puck from his blueline into the Pats open net to put the game to bed.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 12-18-15-44 | Swift Current - 5-14-10-28

PP : Regina - 2/6 | Swift Current - 3/5

Face-offs : Regina - 41 | Swift Current - 30

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Drake Mooney (11 saves / 14 shots) / Cruz Chase (9 saves / 13 shots)

Brandon: Koen Tyssen (39 saves / 44 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Mathis Paull (2G) - Pats

Second: Parker Rondeau (2G-1A) - Pats

Third: Zach Lansard - Pats

COMING UP

- Friday, September 6 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7PM in Estevan)

- Saturday, September 7 at Moose Jaw Warriors (7PM in Assiniboia)

- Friday, September 13 at Brandon (7PM)

- Saturday, September 14 vs. Brandon (6PM)

