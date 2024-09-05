Broncos Host Pre-Season Match-Up with Raiders
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The WHL pre-season continues for the Swift Current Broncos as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to the innovationPlex Thursday night.
The Broncos opened the pre-season with an 8-5 triumph in Regina for the all-rookie game Tuesday, where Ty Coupland, Aidan Sexsmith and Parker Rondeau all chipped in with multi-goal nights.
This is the first of two meetings in the pre-season for the Broncos and Raiders, with the second coming up on Saturday at the Art Hauser Centre. Prince Albert and Swift Current will see each other eight times in the regular season. The Broncos were 2-1-0-1 against the Raiders in the 2023-24 season.
VS. RAIDERS: Tonight will be the first meeting between the Broncos and Raiders during the pre-season schedule. The Broncos posted a record of 2-1-0-1 in four meetings against the Raiders during the 2023-2024 regular season while going 1-0-0-1 at home. The two teams will meet eight times during the 2024-2025 regular season.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
September 28//2024 - at Swift Current
November 1//2024 - at Prince Albert
November 29/2024 - at Swift Current
December 27 21//2024 - at Prince Albert
December 28//2024 - at Swift Current
January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert
February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert
March 1/2025 - at Swift Current
2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
October 25//2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)
October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)
December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)
March 12/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)
2024 Pre-Season Schedule:
Game 1 - Wed, Sept. 4th - Swift Current vs. Regina - 7:00pm (Brandt Centre) (8-5 SC)
Game 2 - Thur, Sept. 5th - Prince Albert at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)
Game 3 - Sat, Sept. 7th - Swift Current vs. Prince Albert - 7:00pm (Art Hauser Centre)
Game 4 - Fri, Sept. 14th - Moose Jaw at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)
Game 5 - Sat, Sept 15th - Swift Current at Moose Jaw - 7:00pm (Moose Jaw Events Centre)
2024 PRE-SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (2) - Coupland, Roundeau, Sexsmith
Assists (2) - Gerwing
Points (3) - Coupland, Rondeau
PIMS (4) - Dingman
Plus/Minus (2) - Brownlee, Pilsner, Oleskiw
Wins (1) - Tyssen
Shutouts (0) - N/A
Save % (.886) - Tyssen
Goals Against Average (5.00) - Tyssen
2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (43) - Conor Geekie
Assists (56) - Conor Geekie
Points (99) - Conor Geekie
PIMS (73) - Ryan McCleary
Plus/Minus (+51) - Conor Geekie
Wins (25) - Reid Dyck
Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.911) - Reid Dyck
Goals Against Average (2.70) - Reid Dyck
