Broncos Host Pre-Season Match-Up with Raiders

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The WHL pre-season continues for the Swift Current Broncos as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to the innovationPlex Thursday night.

The Broncos opened the pre-season with an 8-5 triumph in Regina for the all-rookie game Tuesday, where Ty Coupland, Aidan Sexsmith and Parker Rondeau all chipped in with multi-goal nights.

This is the first of two meetings in the pre-season for the Broncos and Raiders, with the second coming up on Saturday at the Art Hauser Centre. Prince Albert and Swift Current will see each other eight times in the regular season. The Broncos were 2-1-0-1 against the Raiders in the 2023-24 season.

VS. RAIDERS: Tonight will be the first meeting between the Broncos and Raiders during the pre-season schedule. The Broncos posted a record of 2-1-0-1 in four meetings against the Raiders during the 2023-2024 regular season while going 1-0-0-1 at home. The two teams will meet eight times during the 2024-2025 regular season.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

September 28//2024 - at Swift Current

November 1//2024 - at Prince Albert

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current

December 27 21//2024 - at Prince Albert

December 28//2024 - at Swift Current

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 25//2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

March 12/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

2024 Pre-Season Schedule:

Game 1 - Wed, Sept. 4th - Swift Current vs. Regina - 7:00pm (Brandt Centre) (8-5 SC)

Game 2 - Thur, Sept. 5th - Prince Albert at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)

Game 3 - Sat, Sept. 7th - Swift Current vs. Prince Albert - 7:00pm (Art Hauser Centre)

Game 4 - Fri, Sept. 14th - Moose Jaw at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)

Game 5 - Sat, Sept 15th - Swift Current at Moose Jaw - 7:00pm (Moose Jaw Events Centre)

2024 PRE-SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (2) - Coupland, Roundeau, Sexsmith

Assists (2) - Gerwing

Points (3) - Coupland, Rondeau

PIMS (4) - Dingman

Plus/Minus (2) - Brownlee, Pilsner, Oleskiw

Wins (1) - Tyssen

Shutouts (0) - N/A

Save % (.886) - Tyssen

Goals Against Average (5.00) - Tyssen

2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (43) - Conor Geekie

Assists (56) - Conor Geekie

Points (99) - Conor Geekie

PIMS (73) - Ryan McCleary

Plus/Minus (+51) - Conor Geekie

Wins (25) - Reid Dyck

Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.911) - Reid Dyck

Goals Against Average (2.70) - Reid Dyck

