Wheat Kings Sign Dylan Ronald

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB. - The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to announce that Dylan Ronald has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Ronald, from Ponoka, AB, was invited to Brandon Wheat Kings Training Camp and made a big impression after a major setback.

"Dylan has overcome an injury that forced him to miss a year of hockey", said Marty Murray, Brandon Wheat Kings General Manager. "He's worked so hard to get to the level he's at and you root for players like that. Dylan had a very steady camp from start to finish. I thought his hockey sense and ability to break pucks out were very good throughout camp"

The five-foot-11, 180-pounder, played for the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL last season after returning from a broken leg.

The left-shooting defenceman had 2 goals and 1 assist in 18 games with Drumheller last season, not only returning to the ice but playing a big role on the team.

Ronald joins a blue-line featuring five veterans, 20-year-old Luke Shipley, 19-year-olds Quinn Mantei and Rhett Ravndahl, and 18-year-olds Charlie Elick and Seth Tansem. Signed Import player Adam Belusko and the signed rookies competing for jobs include 17-year-olds Emerson Clark, and 16-year-olds Giorgos Pantelas, Nigel Boehm and Cameron Allard.

Wheat King fans won't have to wait long to see Ronald suit up for the first time, as 2024 WHL Pre-Season opens tomorrow night when the Brandon Wheat Kings welcome the Saskatoon Blades.

