Regular Season Tickets on Sale Friday, September 13

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Thursday that 2024-2025 regular season tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 13th.

Individual tickets will go on sale at 10:00am and can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, the Yates Memorial Theatre Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Ticket prices for the 2024-2025 regular season are as follows:

Adult (18+): $25.00 Youth (3-17): $15.00

*(youth 2 and under are free)

Discounted pricing for groups of 10 or more are also available:

Adult (18+): $20.00 Youth (3-17): $13.00

Additionally, five, 10 and 18-game flex packs are also available for purchase starting at $109 for adults and $70 for youth. Flex packs are redeemable for any home regular season game during the 2024-2025 season; not valid during playoffs.

Adult (18+) Youth (3-17)

5-Game $109.00 $70.00

10-Game $210.00 $129.00

18-Game $365.00 $215.00

Season Tickets are still available for the 2024-2025 season, including the new Premium Member ticket:

Adult (18+) Youth (3-17) Senior (65+)

Red $663.00 $411.00 $591.00

Blue $627.00 $402.00 $573.00

*(Premium Member upgrade is $300.00 per ticket)

The Hurricanes will open their regular season against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Dairy Queen Home Opener on Friday, September 20th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes will host a United Way Tailgate Party from 5:00pm until 7:00pm prior to their home opener with burgers provided by Browns Socialhouse by donation. 106.7 ROCK will also be in attendance broadcasting live through the event.

Lethbridge will continue their 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Saturday when they visit the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm at Peavey Mart Centrium. The 'Canes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, September 13th when they host the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm before completing the exhibition schedule on Sunday, September 15th in Medicine Hat.

Tickets for September 13th can be purchased for $10.00 online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca; proceeds benefitting the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Parking will be complimentary for the home pre-season games, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Fans are encouraged to bring a pair of new socks to the Hurricanes two home pre-season games in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember with all donations benefiting local charities, including the YWCA, Grant's Closet and Lethbridge Family Services.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, the Yates Memorial Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.