Broncos Sign Sexsmith to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that 2008 born forward Aidan Sexsmith (Calgary, AB) has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with organization this week.

Sexsmith, 16, was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, 184th overall. In the 2023-24 season, Sexsmith played for the Calgary Bulls U17 AAA program in the Alberta Elite Hockey League. Where in 31 games played he scored 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists).

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says the team has added extra depth up-front to the organization.

Aidan is an energy compete player that is effective when he is engaged," he says."He has some skill that will allow him to move up the line-up down the road and be a complimentary player."

Sexsmith played his first WHL game Tuesday when

The Broncos will be in action Thursday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season opens Friday, September 20 at home against the Saskatoon Blades.

